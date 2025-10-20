Takeaways From Pitt Exhibition Win Over Providence
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers found a way to win their first outing against another team this season defeating Providence, 81-74 at the Petersen Events Center.
The exhibition win marked the first game on the schedule for Pitt, who will have one more exhibition vs. Division II foe, Pitt-Johnstown, on Oct. 27, also at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt Does Well to Battle Back From Early Deficit
Pitt fell behind early, 18-6 with 14:02 left in the first half, which could've led to a blowout defeat and a really bad start for a team that only brought back four of its players from last season.
The Panthers didn't falter, as they outscored the Friars 35-13 to end the first half with a 41-31 lead. They played much better defensively, holding their former Big East foe to 25% shooting after that 12-point lead, going 6-for-24 from the floor.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel noted that they improved with their defense in transition, with Providence scoring 14 of their first 16 points in transition.
Capel also noted that the likes of players on his bench, including freshman guard Macari Moore and redshirt sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante, who added a combined 10 points, made a big difference in that comeback.
"After they jumped out to that big lead, 12 points early, I thought it was an unbelievable and a great game situation for us to be in and I really liked the way that we responded," Capel said.
Damarco Minor Shows Leadership and Poise for Pitt
Fifth year guard Damarco Minor, who goes by "Polo", made his first appearance for Pitt against Providence.
It's been a long journey for Minor, who started off with South Suburban College, junior college in South Holland, Ill. as a freshman, transferred to Division I program SIU Edwardsville as a sophomore and stayed for his junior season, then ended up at Oregon State before transferring to Pitt.
Minor excelled throughout the game, showing the maturity and veteran leadership that Pitt needs this season if they want any success.
He led the Panthers with 15 points in the game, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, adding a 3-pointer and missing just one of his seven free throws, while also dishing out three assists, making three rebounds and a steal.
Providence head coach Kim English spoke postgame and said that Minor was in control the whole game, which benefitted Pitt on both sides of the court.
"The kid, number 7, Damarco Minor, I thought his command of the game was really, really good," English said. "He had a really good feel for what was going on consistently."
Minor also played well in the first half with nine points, all coming after they were down eight points midway through the period.
He made sure that his teammates knew that these are the types of moments they'll face this season and that they have to figure out how to deal with them now and pull through.
"That's life," Minor said. "Life ain't going to always be peaches and cream. You're going to hit a bump in the road and that's where your character is built on. So come on, let's get it going, we're down 12, let's buckle our seat belts on and let's get this lead back, tie this ball game up and let's win this game."
Pitt Shares Scoring Responsibilities Throughout Roster
Minor led the way for Pitt with 15 points, but all nine players that came in the game scored points in the victory over Providence.
Sophomore guards in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings scored 12 points and Iowa State transfer Nojus Indrusaitis scored 11 points, while senior forward Cameron Corhen and freshman guard Omari Witherspoon added 10 points each, as the Panthers had five double-digit scorers in the game.
While Pitt struggled from 3-point range, 3-for-15, they shot much better inside the arc, 24-for-42, 57%, and 24-for-33 from the foul line, 72.7%.
Capel said that he doesn't know who his starting five is yet, but that regardless of who starts or not, they need to take on the challenge presented to them and do what the team needs to win.
"We have guys that are able to contribute," Capel said. "...The main thing is that everyone has to be ready and when your number is called, you need to come in with energy, whether your starting or coming off the bench..."
