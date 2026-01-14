Pitt's Eli Holstein Transfers to ACC Foe
PITTSBURGH — Eli Holstein didn't have the 2025 campaign he wanted with the Pitt Panthers and is now with a new school in the ACC.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Holstein has transferred to Virginia for next season, keeping him in-conference.
Holstein will have two years of eligibility remaing and a new shot as a starter with the Cavaliers in 2026.
This also marks his third school in four seasons, as he spent his freshman season with Alabama in 2023.
Eli Holstein's Tenure with Pitt
Holstein transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2024 season and won the starting job in fall camp, becoming the main signal caller for the program.
He had a strong campaign early on for Pitt, completing 180-of-291 passes, 61.8%, for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 328 rushing yards on 81 carries, 4.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
Holstein also commandeered comebacks over rivals in Cincinnati, overcoming a 27-6 deficit in the third quarter to win 28-27, and West Virginia, scoring two touchdowns over the final four minutes to win 38-34.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once, while also leading the Panthers to a 7-0 start, the best since 1982.
That great campaign came mostly to a halt later on due to injuries, leaving three contests early on and missing three games as well, as the Panthers lost their final six games of the season after starting 7-0.
Holstein returned in 2025 and was the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, beating both FCS foe Duquesne in Week 1, 66-19, and Central Michigan in Week 2, 45-17, both at Acrisure Stadium and throwing for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions.
He struggled in the next outing, a disappointing, 31-24 overtime loss to West Virginia on the road in Week 3, completing 22-of-37 passes for 303 yards, but just one touchdown and an interception.
Holstein then followed that performance up with another poor showing, completing just 14-of-26 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-27 home loss to Louisville in Week 5.
Pitt held a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and a 27-17 lead at halftime and Holstein's second interception saw head coach Pat Narduzzi bring in Cole Gonzales at quarterback.
Narduzzi then went with freshman Mason Heintschel at quarterback the rest of the way, who had a great season and went 6-2 as a starter.
Holstein never started for Pitt again, coming in for four more games in a situation with the game out of reach for a win or a loss.
Quarterback Room for Pitt in 2026
Heintschel is still the starter for next season for the Panthers, although he hasn't confirmed his return just yet.
Pitt will add two Texas quarterback recruits in three-star Angelo Renda and four-star Corey Dailey, with both players early enrollees and already with the team for spring semester, having already graduated.
Rising redshirt freshman Beau Jackson is the only other returning Pitt quarterback and joined the team as a walk-on.
Pitt lost two other quarterbacks to the transfer portal in Gonzales, who transferred to Charlotte, and walk-on David Lynch, who landed with FCS program Holy Cross.
