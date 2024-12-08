Pitt Facing Toledo in GameAbove Sports Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers found out their next opponent in the postseason, as they'll face Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
The bowl game will take place at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions in the NFL, on Dec. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
GameAbove, "is a successful multifaceted brand that includes charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures," according to the company's website.
Ford Motor Company previously sponsored the bowl game from 2014-23, making this the first bowl game that GameAbove is sponsoring.
Pitt last played in this bowl game back in 2019, when it was the Quick Lane Bowl, as they outlasted Eastern Michigan, 34-30.
They also played at Ford Field in 2013, defeating Bowling Green in a close matchup, 30-27, in the Little Caesar's Pizza Bowl, which is not the same bowl game as this one.
Toledo finished their regular season 7-5 overall, 4-4 in the MAC and on a two game losing streak, fallng to in-state foes in Ohio at home in Week 13 and Akron on the road in Week 14.
They started their season 3-0, with wins over FCS opponent Duquesne in Week 1 and UMass in Week 2, both at home, and stunned Mississippi State with a 41-17 victory in Week 3 on the road.
Toledo suffered losses to Western Kentucky in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 7, both on the road, and to Bowling Green at home in Week 9. They also had wins vs. Miami (Ohio) in Week 6 and Central Michigan in Week 12, both at home, and against Northern Illinois in Week 8 and Eastern Michigan in Week 10, both on the road.
The Panthers are 2-1 against the Rockets in the all-time series, with all games coming in the 2000s.
Pitt defeated Toledo in their first ever game, a 37-19 victory at Heinz Field on Sept. 28, 2002. Quarterback Rod Rutherford completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 316 yards and threw three touchdowns, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught six of those passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rockets got revenge the next season, upsetting the then ranked No. 9 Panthers, 35-31 on Sept. 20, 2003 at the Glass Bowl.
Pitt led most of that matchup, 24-14 at halftime and 31-21 at the end of the third quarter. Toledo would use two long touchdown drives, 12 plays for 98 yards over five minutes, to cut the lead to three, and then 15 plays for 83 yards over four minutes, to get the go-ahead touchdown.
The Panthers dominated the Rockets in their past matchup, a 45-3 rout on Sept. 30, 2006. Quarterback Tyler Palko completed 12-of-15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Pitt will also face Toledo at home in 2030 for another future matchup between the two schools.
The Panthers are 29-5 against MAC schools all-time and 5-1 under head coach Pat Narduzzi since he took over in 2015.
Pitt started the 2024 season 7-0, with comeback wins vs. rivals in Cincinnati and West Virginia in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively, as well as a first ever road win vs. North Carolina in Week 6. They also made five interceptions and returned three for touchdowns in the 41-13 win over Syracuse in Week 9 at home.
They would then lose their next five games, 48-25 to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10 on the road, 24-19 to Virginia in Week 11 and 24-20 to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, both at home, then 37-9 to Louisville in Week 13 and 34-23 to Boston College in Week 14, both on the road.
