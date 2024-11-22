Pitt Defeats LSU in Greenbrier Tip-Off
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers used a strong second half to defeat LSU, 74-63, in the opening match of the Greenbrier Tip-Off in at The GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
The Panthers stay undefeated at 6-0, their best start to a season since 2018-19, where they started 1-0 in head coach Jeff Capel's first season at the helm. It is also teh
This is also the second win for the Panthers over a Power Four team this season, as they demolished rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, 86-62 at home on Nov. 15.
Both teams started out the game struggling from the floor, missing most of their shots in the ballroom converted to a basketball court.
Pitt would take early leads that they held through most of the first half, 12-6, 15-8, 18-10, 23-18 and 25-20.
LSU finished the first half on an 8-2 run, giving them a 28-27 lead. Fifth-year senior forward Derek Fountain hit a 3-pointer, freshman guard Vyctorious Miller made a jumper, junior forward Jalen Reed scored a layup and senior guard Cam Carter made a layup during the run for LSU.
The Panthers opened the second half with a 13-0 run, taking a 40-28 lead and holding the Tigers scoreless for almost the first seven minutes of the period, as they missed their first 12 shots from the floor.
Redshirt senior forward Zack Austin made a layup and two free throws, as the Panthers had five different scorers during the run.
LSU got their first basket from Carter, a layup at the 13:13 mark, but Pitt still held a double-digit lead with 7:49 remaining, at 52-42. Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe led Pitt during this stretch, with two 3-pointers and a layup.
The Tigers would cut into the lead to as close as four points, 58-54 with 5:41 left and the Panthers lost graduate student guard Damian Dunn, who would foul out.
Pitt would stay with it, as Lowe made four free throws and junior forward Cameron Corhen dunked to keep them up 66-57.
Reed made two buckets for LSU, but senior guard Ishmael Leggett scored on a second-chance opportunity and Lowe made two more free throws to put them up 70-59 with 2:25 to go, allowing them to settle for the win.
Lowe, who had a triple-double in the blowout win of VMI on Nov. 18, starred in the win for the Panthers over the Tigers.
He scored a team and career-high 22 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 6-for-7 from the foul line, while also leading the Panthers with eight rebounds and six assists, and also adding three steals.
Leggett dropped 21 points himself, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 8-for-7 from the free throw line, while also making five steals and six rebounds.
Corhen had an efficient game vs. LSU, scoring 14 points and making 7-of-11 shots from the floor.
Pitt will face the winner of No. 19 Wisconsin-UCF in the game at 5:00 p.m. in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship on Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
