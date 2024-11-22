Pitt Redshirt Situation Ahead of Louisville Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers head into the final two games of the season with some of their freshman playing important roles in 2024.
Most true freshmen will redshirt, but some players either standout and earn playing time and/or fill a role needed on the team for the upcoming season. The Panthers have players that are doing both this season, as they hold a 7-3 record through 10 games.
Pitt Football 2024 Redshirt Situation Midseason
10 Games
Defensive End Sincere Edwards
Tight End Malachi Thomas
9 Games
Defensive Tackle Francis Brewu
7 Games
Linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin
4 Games
Wide Receiver Tyreek Robinson
2 Games
Defensive Tackle Jahsear Whittington
Linebacker Cameron Lindsey
Defensive Back Allen Bryant
1 Game
Linebacker Davin Brewton
Not Played Yet
Quarterback Julian Dugger
Running Back Juelz Goff
Wide Receiver Cameron Monteiro
Wide Receiver Amah Agwu (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Jacob Sassic (Walk-On)
Tight End Truitt Brown (Walk-On)
Offensive Lineman Jiavanni Cooley
Offensive Lineman Adham Abouraya
Offensive Lineman Mortiz Schmoranzer
Offensive Lineman Mason Lindsay
Offensive Lineman Caleb Holmes
Defensive Lineman Zachary Crothers
Defensive Lineman Ty Yuhas
Defensive Back Davion Pritchard
Defensive Back Nigel Maynard
Sincere Edwards and Malachi Thomas have played in all 10 games so far, with Edwards coming on as a backup defensive end and Thomas mostly playing on special teams.
Edwards has made 15 tackles (seven solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks and two quarterback hits this season.
He had a season-high four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the season opener vs.Kent State, as well sacks vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 on the road, and against Syracuse in Week 9 and Clemson in Week 12, both at home.
Edwards also made three tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the win over North Carolina on the road in Week 6.
Thomas made two catches for 22 yards, including a one yard touchdown catch from redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell at the end of the 48-25 defeat to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Francis Brewu has played nine games, missing just the season opener vs. the Golden Flashes, at defensive tackle, making 10 tackles (one solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.
He had two tackles in the win over Youngstown State, while making a tackle for loss and a season-high three tackles vs. SMU. He also had two quarterback hits on Clemson's Cade Klubnik last weekend.
Jeremiah Marcelin has played in the last seven games at linebacker for the Panthers, making just one tackle vs. the Penguins and a pass breakup vs. the Mustangs.
Edwards, Thomas, Brewu and Marcelin have all burned their redshirt this season for the Panthers, as they have all played more than four games.
Wide receiver Tyreek Robinson had a catch for 20 yards for Syracuse and handled kick return duties vs. them, SMU and Virginia. He has played in four games this season and will likely not play another game, preserving his redshirt.
Defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, linebacker Cameron Lindsey and defensive back Allen Bryant have each played two games. They will have the chance to play two of the final three games, which includes the regular season road matchups vs. Louisville and Boston College and the bowl game, to preserve their redshirt.
Linebacker Davin Brewton has played just one game and could play the final three games while preserving his redshirt.
There are still 15 freshman, 12 scholarship and three walk-ons, that have not played at all for the Panthers in 2024 and will redshirt.
