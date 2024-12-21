Pitt Defeats Sam Houston in Non-Conference Finale
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers finished off their non-conference slate with a dominant win over Sam Houston at the Petersen Events Center, 110-78.
The Panthers finish their non-conference slate 9-2 and 10-2 overall, their best start under head coach Jeff Capel in his seventh season in charge. It is also the first ever win over the Bearkats (6-6), with this marking the first meeting between both schools.
Pitt has now won their past three games, coming back and defeating Virginia Tech in the road on Dec. 7 in their ACC opener and dominating Eastern Kentucky, 96-56 at home on Dec. 11.
The Panthers started out the game on a 10-0 run, with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe making a 3-pointer and a layup, redshirt senior forward Zack Austin making a 3-pointer as well and senior guard Ishmael Leggett scoring a jumper.
The Bearkats repsonded, by cutting the lead to a one-possesion game at 17-14. Five players scored and senior guard Lamar Wilkerson led with five points on a 3-pointer and a layup.
Pitt then went on a 17-3 run to blow the game open, going up 34-17 with 7:16 remaining in the first half. Freshman guard Brandin Cummings and Leggett both converted and-one opportunities off of layups, while Austin, Lowe and junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham all made a 3-pointer.
Sam Houston would outscore Pitt the rest of the period, 23-18, but the home team would take a 52-40 lead into the halftime break.
Leggett led the Panthers with 15 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from behind the arc, while Austin added 11 points, shooting 3-for-6 from deep.
Pitt shot 58.1% from the field, 47.1% from 3-point range and 80% from the foul line, the latter two on eight makes.
The Panthers would improve heading into the second half, as they broke away from the Bearkats in their dominant victory.
Austin continued his great play, with two 3-pointers and a put-back layup to make it a 20-point lead, 69-49, at the 15:13 mark. Junior forward Cam Corhen scored seven points, with a layup, a free throw and two alleyoop dunks.
Lowe would finish with 18 points and dished out 11 assists for his third double-double of the season.
Austin finished with a season-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the foul line.
The 110 points that Pitt scored marks the first time they've scored 100 points this season and just the third time under Capel. They did it twice last season, 100-52 over NC A&T in the season opener on Nov. 6, 2023 and 107-56 over Jacksonville on Nov. 17, 2023.
It is also the most points scored under Capel and the most points scored since they beat Marshall on Dec. 28, 2016, 112-106.
Pitt will have a lengthy break and get back to ACC play, as they host Cal on New Year's Day with a 2:00 p.m. tip-off.
