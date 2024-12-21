Pitt Freshman WR Announces 2025 Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have one of their younger players back for next season, who will play an important role on the offense and in special teams.
Freshman wide receiver Tyreek Robinson announced on Twitter that he is returning for 2025, marking his second season with the program.
Pitt offered Robinson back on Dec. 18, 2023, close to the early National Signing Day period. He would commit on Jan. 18, making him one of the later commitments in the Class of 2024.
Robinson hails from Shreveport, La. and played for Evangel Christian Academy for high school. He made 55 catches for 885 yards, 16.1 yards per catch, and 16 receiving touchdowns, while also rushing for two touchdowns and taking a kick return for a score too, as a senior in 2023.
He also ran 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters event and 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He received All-District 1-4A honors for his play as a senior.
Robinson was a consensus three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024. 247Sports rated him the No. 94 wide receiver and No. 17 recruit in Louisiana, On3 rated him No. 99 at his position and No. 13 in the state, Rivals gave him a 5.5 rating and ESPN rated him No. 129 at wide receiver and No. 61 in Louisiana.
He played in four games in 2024, the season opener win vs. Kent State at home in Week 1, the home blowout of rival Syracuse in Week 9 and losses vs. then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10 on the road and Virginia in Week 11 at home.
Robinson had one catch on the season, a 20-yard reception in the win over the Orange. He also played in kickoff return, with one for 21 yards vs. the Orange, three for 80 yards vs. the Mustangs, and two for Cavaliers for 31 yards.
He has played in just four games, which will allow him to preserve his redshirt and have four more years of eligibility.
Robinson is one of nine players who announced that they will return for the Panthers next season. This includes four other players on offense in star junior running back Desmond Reid, offensive linemen in redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper, redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer and sophomore BJ Williams.
Pitt will also had four players on defense return, featuring redshirt sophomore defensive linemen Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James and Jimmy Scott, plus redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle.
