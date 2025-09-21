How Arch Manning Fared in Texas's Win Over Sam Houston
Have a night, Arch Manning.
After completing just 55.3% of his passes for 579 yards, six touchdowns and three picks through three games, the Texas Longhorns quarterback played more like the passer he's expected to be on Saturday against Sam Houston.
Manning completed 18-21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns in what is easily his best game of the season so far. The Texas Longhorns scored on every one of their drives while Manning was in the game, setting out to a 45-0 lead before Manning was pulled midway through the third quarter.
Yes this performance came against Sam Houston, and that must be taken into account, but Manning dominated like he is supposed to against a weaker opponent. After all, the Longhorns beat UTEP last week, but Manning was underwhelming as he went 11-25 for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Manning of course will have to play closer to this level against tougher opponents down the stretch of the season, but this is still an encouraging game for the young quarterback—and one that could potentially give him the confidence he needs going forward.
Manning wasn't hot from the first snap of the game. His first pass was tipped and nearly picked, and a couple of his completions on the first drive were low but caught. Manning seemed to transform the moment he ran for a five-yard touchdown run and stood over a Sam Houston defender on their second drive. He might have barely avoided a taunting penalty, but his intensity and fire reached a new level on that play, and carried throughout the rest of the game.
Following that touchdown run, Manning quickly connected with Jordan Washington on a 32-yard touchdown pass. He ran in for another touchdown before the half, and then wowed with a 53-yard touchdown throw to Ryan Wingo in the third quarter—a pass that the broadcast crew aptly pointed out Manning had missed in a prior game.
The traits that made Manning an exciting prospect and way-too-premature Heisman contender showed themselves in this performance. His toughness and stature came through on his first touchdown run. His arm impressed on that 53-yard touchdown as well as a layered throw in the second quarter, and his mobility shines when he takes off to run.
The question will be if Manning can sustain this type of play going forward. Not only was Texas up against Sam Houston, but there was little adversity at any level in this game. Many of Manning's completions went to open receivers, the team rushed for over 200 yards and Sam Houston didn't score a single point. Manning will get tested further with upcoming games against Florida and then No. 11 Oklahoma, where he can prove if he's truly emerged.