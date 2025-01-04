Pitt Football Lands Ohio State Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great weekend when it comes to the transfer portal, as they landed a defensive back from one of the top programs in the country.
Ohio State transfer redshirt freshman defensive back Jayden Bonsu announced that he committed to Pitt. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Bonsu hails from Hillside, N.J., outside of Newark, and played for St. Peter's Prep. Had 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during his junior season in 2021.
He would have an even better senior season in 2022, with 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Rivals, On3 and ESPN all-rated Bonsu as a four-star in the Class of 2023, with Rivals and ESPN ranking him the No. 6 recruit in New Jersey and No. 26 at safety and On3 ranking him No. 160 in the nation, No. 14 at his position and No. 3 in the state.
Bonsu didn't play at all for the Buckeyes, redshirting in 2023 and will look to make an impact for the Panthers next season.
Pitt lost two of their starting safeties to graduation, in seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr. and will have just one returner in rising redshirt senior Javon McIntyre.
The Panthers have three other returning safeties in rising redshirt sophomores, Jesse Anderson and Cruce Brookins, plus rising redshirt freshman Allen Bryant. They also have one incoming safety in Cole Woodson, who played for Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va.
Pitt has now secured six transfer commitments this offseason and Bonsu is the first defensive back.
They also landed offensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and rising redshirt junior Kendall Stanley coming from Charlotte, rising redshirt seventh year defensive linemanBlaine Spiresfrom Utah State, rising sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising junior placekicker James London from Murray State.
