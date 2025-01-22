Former Pitt LB Charged with DWI
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player found himself in trouble with the law this past weekend.
Amber Marie of VTScoop reported that former Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass was arrested on Jan. 18. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI): drugs and civil violation possession/consumption of marijuana by a person younger than 21.
Bass faces the civil violation, which according to the Code of Virginia, is just a maximum fine of $25 and a drug education course. His civil violation for possessing/consuming marijuana while younger than 21, is a bigger fine, possible jail time and a potential license supsension.
The Tech Lunch Pail reported that the law firm Turk & Turk, P.C will represent Bass, who transferred to Virginia Tech back on Jan. 7.
“Virginia Tech is aware of an incident involving football student-athlete Jordan Bass, the program said in a press release. "As this is a legal matter, we will abide by university policy and have no further comment until the process is complete.”
Bass came out of Phoebus High School in Hampton, Va. as the top rated recruit in the Class of 2023 for the Panthers.
247Sports rated Bass as the No. 5 recruit in Virginia, No. 14 linebacker and No. 176 recruit in the country and On3 ranked him as the top recruit in the state, No. 4 linebacker and No. 48 in the country, with both recruiting sites rating him as a four-star.
He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2023 and earned one start at the Star or Outside linebacker spot against Wake Forest in Week 8, a 21-17 loss on Oct. 21. He made 11 tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss that season.
Bass played in nine games this season, making 14 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup. He played a total of 172 snaps, including 115 on defense and 57 on offense.
His best game came against Syracuse, playing a season-high 32 snaps, making five tackles (four solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and tipped a pass that led to an interception.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Bass suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Virginia in Week 11 at home and needed surgery. He also dealt with an injury in spring camp, which hampered him coming into this season.
Bass fell behind fellow sophomores on the depth chart in Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles, who both started at Money linebacker in 2024 and he is likely looking for more playing time somewhere else.
He was also the backup at Star linebacker, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, who earned All-American honors this season and also has two years left of eligibility.
