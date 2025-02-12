Pitt Star Being Evaluated for Concussion
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had one of their players miss significant time in their blowout road loss to SMU.
Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe played defense on SMU redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller, who threw his head back right into the face of Lowe, knocking him down at the 14:39 mark of the second half.
The Panthers medical staff treated him on the court, where he laid for a minute or two, before they helped him up and brought him back to the bench.
Lowe went back into the game at the 12:27 mark, before coming back out less than a minute later and he not returning the rest of the contest.
Head coach Jeff Capel said postgame that the didn't have a proper diagnosis for Lowe, but that they would evaluate him for a concussion when they came back to Pittsburgh.
"He'll go through the evaluation when we get back," Capel said. Probably tomorrow."
Lowe has had a solid season for the Panthers overall, playing amongst the best in the ACC, especially with the guards.
He ranks third shooting 87.1% from the foul line, fifth with 5.3 assists per game, tied for fifth with 1.7 steals per game, 10th with 16.9 points per game, tied for 15th with a 1.8 assist/turnover ratio and 19th shooting 37,8% from the field.
Lowe scored a career-high 28 points in the comeback, 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and also scored 27 points in the 86-74 home win over Cal on Jan. 1.
Pitt plays their next game against Miami on Feb. 15, which is at home, where they'll hope to have Lowe back.
The Panthers, if they don't have Lowe, will only have two healthy scholarship guards in senior Ishmael Leggett and freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn suffered a fractured elbow in the 67-66 road loss to North Carolina on Feb. 8 and Capel said that it's likely he'll miss the season. He also said that they'll have a better understanding once they get back to Pittsburgh following the SMU game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Suffers Blowout Defeat to SMU
- Pitt Adds New Starter vs. SMU
- Former Pitt Volleyball OH Earns All-Star Nod
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 4-Star OL
- Pitt Travels to SMU Amidst Losing Streak
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt