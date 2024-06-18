Orlando Magic Host Pitt Star Freshman for Workout
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. is about one week away from finding out where he'll play next season, as the NBA Draft takes place June 26-27.
He recently participated in a pre-draft workout with the Orlando Magic, according to Cody Taylor of USA Today. He joined other top prospects including Duke guard Jared McCain, Hofstra guard Tyler Thomas and Arizona forward Keshad Johnson.
This is the third team that Carrington worked out for prior to the NBA Draft, which also includes the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Get Recruiting Update on Top Target
- Pitt Football 2025 Commit Receives Four-Star Rating
- Pitt Linebacker Rated as Top ACC Returner
- Pitt Basketball Contacts Class of 2026 Recruits
- Pitt Lands in Top 6 Schools for 2025 OT
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt