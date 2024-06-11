Pitt Players Crack Top-100 NBA Draft List
PITTSBURGH -- A pair of former Pitt Panthers stars are rising up NBA Draft boards as they prove their worth at workouts in front of scouts and executives this summer.
In ESPN's latest prospect rankings, former Panthers Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson both moved up, with Carrington rising two spots to No. 20 overall while Hinson made his first appearance in the top-100 list, checking in right at No. 100.
"Carrington's youth, rapid improvement, and late physical development (he shot up by nearly a foot during his high school years) makes him an intriguing upside play, with interest in the late lottery," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote about Carrington. "How teams value him relative to some of the other young guards will be a determinant here, with several picks in the teens belonging to organizations that might want a more NBA-ready prospect, which may ultimately widen his range down to around No. 20 or so. His impressive year at Pitt, after entering the season relatively off the radar, gives him a compelling long-term case."
Carrington's strong shooting days and performance in scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month has helped alleviate some concerns that his jump shot isn't ready for the professional level just yet. His playmaking skills, 6'5 frame and youth made up the bulk of a strong draft profile already and he's only added to that resume since leaving Pitt.
Hinson, meanwhile, has flown under the radar. His chops as a shooter are well documented but he made some waves at NBA scouting events this spring as well, showing off a slimmer frame, some improved ball-handling skills and, generally speaking, a more complete game than he had when he arrived at Pitt two years ago.
There's a long way to go until the actual Draft, scheduled for the third week of this June, but it appears that the Panthers have a strong chance of getting their two draft-eligible stars picked by NBA squads when it's all said and done. A Pitt player hasn't been drafted since Cam Johnson went 11th overall in the 2019 Draft, but that looks set to change very soon.
