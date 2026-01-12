Pitt RB Transfers to Boise State

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers transfer running back Juelz Goff has transferred to Boise State, he announced on Jan. 12.

Goff had 69 carries for 270 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman this past season.

Goff was the Panthers' bigger, more physical back, despite his size of 5-foot-9, 195 pounds. He was bigger compared to the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Desmond Reid and the 5-foot-9, 180-pound freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner in Pitt's backfield.

Goff played in every regular season game in 2025 and just three games as a true freshman. The first major appearance Goff made in a Pitt uniform was in the 48-46 overtime loss to Toledo in the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl, where he had nine touches and 59 total yards of offense.

Other Pitt running backs to hit the portal are redshirt senior Derrick Davis Jr. and redshirt sophomore Caleb Williams. Goff is the first to commit to a new school.

Goff Transfers to Boise State

It appears that Goff will be competing for reps in Boise State's backfield this upcoming season.

The Broncos added 5-foot-10, 220-pound redshirt freshman transfer Harry Stewart III from Kansas and appear to have returned junior 1,100-yard rusher Dylan Riley, redshirt sophomore 800-yard rusher Sire Gaines and signed true freshman Keilan Chavies.

Boise State heavily relied on Riley and Gaines on the ground a season ago. The rushing duo combined for 356 of the offense's 555 total rushes (64.1%) and 1,936 of the total 2,507 rushing yards (77.2%).

Pitt RB Room Turnover

Pitt is expected to return Turner, senior Justin Cook, true freshmen Jaylin Brown and Synkwan Smith, along with the Panthers' No. 1 recruit in their incoming freshman class, Damon Ferguson, and Western Kentucky transfer La'Vell Wright.

Western Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright (11) steps over Middle Tennessee linebacker Korey Smith (58) as he scores a touchdown during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright is a veteran back, entering his sixth and final year of eligibility, and has the physical traits of a true power running back, standing at 6-foot, 222 pounds. He had 85 carries for 471 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers this past season.

Turner and Wright should make for a nice one-two punch combo behind second-year quarterback Mason Heintschel and Pitt's new offensive line. The speedy Turner had 745 yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2025.

Pitt Transfer Landing Spots

