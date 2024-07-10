Pitt Football Adds Unknown Recruit to Class of 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add to their football Class of 2025, with the addition of a new recruit.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi put out a 'Pat Signal', letting everyone know that they added a new recruit to the Class of 2025.
This is the 22nd commitment in the Class of 2025 for Pitt, making it one of the larger ones in recent history for the program.
The recruit didn't announce their commitment yet, but Pitt does have three potential recruits with upcoming commitment dates.
Offensive tackles Chastan Brown and Jordan Fields, as well as athlete Bryson Williams all have their commitment decision dates upcoming this week. Brown and Williams will announce their decisions on July 11 and Fields will announce his on July 12.
Pitt is looking to get one more offensive tackle for their Class of 2025, as they have just one offensive tackle with two interior offensive lineman. Brown is likely to choose UCF, but Fields is a strong possibility, taking his official visit on June 13.
Panthers linebackers coach Ryan Manalac is recruiting Williams to play linebacker and he is a strong candidate to commit as well. Like Brown, he took his official visit on June 13 and may also commit this week too.
The Panthers have 21 known commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, Fla., linebacker Justin Thompson and wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes from Olney, Md. and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson from Blairstown, N.J.
Four recruits committed after they made their official visit the second weekend, June 13-15. This includes three-stars in defensive backs defensive back Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee, Fla., Shawn Lee Jr from Harrisburg, Pa.. and Cole Woodson from Haymarket, Va., plus offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi from the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
The last weekend of official visits, June 20-22, brought in six commitments, including athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, four-star defensive back Mason Alexander from Fishers, Ind. and linebacker Denim Cook from Columbus, Ohio.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive lineman Shep Turk from nearby Jefferson Hills, Pa. quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay, Ohio, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Arthur, Fla., athlete Bryce Yates from Matoaca, Va. defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and defensive back Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich.
