Aaron Donald Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Iconic former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been granted a restraining order against Janelle Anwar, who has allegedly stalked and threatened the retired player and his wife and children since 2020, according to a report from TMZ.
In his petition to Los Angeles County, Donald claims that while he has never met Anwar in his life, she has sent messages, gifts, and packages to him, even going so far as to threaten his 3-year-old son in a recent Google Chat. The stalker also sent him $5 on Zelle with the memo, "I love you." The retired player included screenshots of those messages in his filing.
Donald, who spent his college career on the Pitt Panthers, also claims that Anwar believes she is married to him, filing for dissolution of marriage last month with stipulations including "$1,500 per month" and "a settlement' of $6.5 million."
Anwar has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Donald and his family, and is forbidden from contacting him, harassing him, or owning firearms. The restraining order is temporary, but a scheduled court hearing in early May could establish a more permanent solution.
The 33-year-old Rams legend is considered to be one of the sport's greatest defensive players, earning the title Defensive Player of the Year a record three times in his 10-season NFL career. While playing for the Pitt Panthers from 2010-2013, Donald won the Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik Awards, and the Bronko Nagurski, Outland, and Bill Willis Trophies.
Aaron Donald was a player for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, and retired from the sport in 2024.
