Panthers Claim Former Pitt DB Off Waivers
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers defensive back has a new team in the NFL for the first time in his young career.
The Carolina Panthers claimed cornerback Damarri Mathis off of waivers from the Denver Broncos, who waived him on Aug. 25, ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, saving $3.4 million from the 2025 salary cap.
Mathis spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, who took him with the 115th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pitt.
He saw his most productive season as a rookie in 2022, as he made 11 starts in 16 games, with 65 tackles (54 solo), one tackle for loss and seven passes defended.
Mathis then played in all 17 games in 2023 and started six of them, making 35 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss and one pass defended.
He missed the first six games of the season with injury and played in 10 games with one start, making three tackles and one pass defended.
Mathis rejoins with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who liked him as a rookie, before taking over with the Panthers in 2023.
He hails from Lakeland, Fla. and played for Lakeland High School, compiling 73 tackles, 27 pass breakups and five interceptions, starting three years at cornerback there.
Mathis committed to Pitt as a three-star in the Class of 2017, picking them over offers from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Ole Miss, South Carolina and UCF.
He played in nine games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams, before playing all 14 games in 2018 at cornerback with two starts against Albany and Syracuse, making 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup.
Mathis increased his role as a junior in 2019, starting 10 of 13 games. He made 23 tackles (19 solo), two interceptions and 13 passes defended.
He didn't play in the 2020 season, after sustaining a season-ending injury in fall camp, but returned as a redshirt senior in 2021.
Mathis started all 13 games he played for Pitt that season, making 44 tackles (32 solo), two interceptions, a pick-six vs. New Hampshire and eight passes defended.
His play earned him an All-ACC Honorable Mention and helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship, beating Wake Forest 45-24.
Mathis finished his Pitt career with 87 tackles (66 solo), five tackles for loss, five interceptions and 24 passes defended in 49 games
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Hosting 2026 4-Star Forward on Official Visit
- Chargers Cut Former Pitt OL
- Backyard Brawl's Return Could Happen Sooner Than Later
- Texans Release Former Pitt QB
- Jets Release Former Pitt OT
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt