Five Most Consequential Players on Pitt's Offense
With the spring game in the rear-view mirror and fall camp a few months away, it’s not too early to begin weighing the 2025-26 season for the Pitt Panthers.
Offensively, Kade Bell returns his starting quarterback, a pair of starting receivers, his star running back and multiple starting offensive linemen.
Additionally, it’s intriguing to ponder how high the Pitt offense could ascend with reinforcements added upfront along the offensive line and throughout the receiver roster through the transfer portal.
With all of that in mind, which players will the success of the offense hinge on this year?
Let’s look at the five most consequential members of the roster.
QB Eli Holstein
Before Eli Holstein was banged up last season, the Pitt Panthers were unbeaten and averaged 40.8 points per game. But once the injuries began, that number dropped to 26.1 amid a slide from 7-0 to 7-6.
He’s a tall, strong-armed quarterback who can move in and out of the pocket and take deep shots with accuracy.
Despite losing his top target in Konata Mumpfield, returning starters Kenny Johnson and Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr. are bolstered by two transfer receivers while Desmond Reid returns to the backfield. The table is set for a big-time season if Holstein can stay healthy.
LT Jeffrey Persi
When Branson Taylor went down last season, it became a big part of why the Pitt offense went through a major slump through the back half of the season.
Ryan Baer did a good job of filling in at left tackle, but now it’s Jeffrey Persi’s turn while Baer returns to his primary position on the right side.
At 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, he developed at a quality program in Michigan. Persi has an opportunity to prop up a Pitt offense equipped with ideal skill players, and potentially rise into a quality draft placement.
RB Desmond Reid
While Desmond Reid didn’t miss a lot of entire football games, he was limited too often due to various minor to moderate injuries.
The Florida product finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards with 579 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, the human pinball could be one of the most productive ‘backs in college football, especially from an all-purpose perspective.
Amplifying Reid’s value is the fact that Pitt doesn’t have a significant No. 2 option in the backfield. So, a lot of Pitt’s success this year hinges on Reid’s durability.
WR Kenny Johnson
After recording 46 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, Kenny Johnson fills the big pair of cleats left behind with Konata Mumpfield entering the NFL Draft.
Throughout spring camp, Pat Narduzzi stated the in-state product is the top dog in the receiver room, taking control as the leader of that unit. Johnson has also spent the off-season building a much stronger rapport with Holstein, so look for a productive year from Johnson, so long as he stays healthy.
WR Cataurus Hicks
While Poppi Williams Jr. is certainly an important element of the Pitt offense, the Panthers need to stretch the field and put a big-play receiver in position to hit home runs.
Judging his 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Blue-Gold Game, Cataurus Hicks certainly appears to be capable of adding that type of electric weapon to Holstein’s fingertips.
The Louisville import may have the skills to put fear into opposing defenses. It’s what the Panthers need offensively.
