Konata Mumpfield Talks Pitt Career Ahead of Draft
Ahead of the NFL Draft, Pitt Panthers receiver Konata Mumpfield connected with Bridge the Gap, a YouTube channel, to discuss his time in Pittsburgh and the next step in his football career.
Along with teammate and fellow draft prospect Gavin Bartholomew, Mumpfield competed in the Shrine Bowl, a topic he touched on during his segment on the YouTube show.
“It was a blessing just being able to showcase your talents in front of all the scouts,” Mumpfield said. “And it's the all-star game. Growing up, I was never the most recruited kid. I didn't get invited to all-star games, those type of things...So, just being able to finally be a part of that all-star game like that...it was a blessing. It was a great opportunity."
“Just being able to showcase yourself in front of the best college football talent in the country, you know, the top players, draft picks, all this, it was amazing. Scouts lined up all throughout the practices. You're going against the best, competing against the best, everybody's trying to get the best of you. It's amazing, just competitive, and it was a blessing, for sure."
As a true freshman at Akron in 2021, the Georgia product put together 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns.
A prime Group of Five to Power Five transfer candidate at the time, Mumpfield transitioned well once he landed in Pittsburgh, catching 58 balls for over 500 yards as a true sophomore in 2022.
He wrapped up his career at the end of 2024 with 154 receptions for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three seasons as a Panther.
“It's just a blessing, for sure, just because Pitt gave me an opportunity to go and showcase my talents.” Mumpfield said. “(The) ACC is one of the top conferences to play in. So, you've got good speed, you've got good talent. It's talent all across the ACC."
“So, just being able to be a part of that and just be an NFL prospect in general, it's a complete best blessing. You grow up praying for things like this, wanting to play Power Five football, play football at the highest level and whatnot. So, just being able to do that is amazing.”
Having the Pittsburgh Steelers within arm’s reach didn’t hurt the sales pitch when the Panthers coaching staff pursued Mumpfield from the portal.
“Definitely, that was one of the reasons why I went to Pitt...The goal was NFL always,” Mumpfield said. “Being able to see them next door every day teaches you how to move, how to become a pro, watch how they practice, the top guys...in the NFL, how they practice, how they go about their business, and overall, just understanding how to be a pro."
“So, I mean, being able to see that every day, see how they walk in the building...it kind of helps you visualize yourself being there one day, for sure, and just understanding that it's right there.”
Mumpfield, Bartholomew, and Pitt teammates Donovan McMillon, Brandon George, Branson Taylor, and others will be watching their phones closely over the coming days as the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night with Day Two on Friday evening before wrapping up on Saturday with rounds four through seven.
