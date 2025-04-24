Pitt Football Hosting Duquesne Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthters are targeting a football transfer, who is only a few miles down from campus.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Duquesne transfer running back JaMario Clements will visit both Cal and Pittsburgh in the near future.
Clements hails from Lafayette, Ga. and played for Lafayette High School, about 30 miles south of Chattanooga, Tenn.
He amassed 992 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns as a senior in 2020 for Lafayette, helping them to their first postseason in 27 years. He also earend All-Region 6-AAA, Chattanooga Times Free Press 'Dynamic Dozen' and Georgia High School Football Daily All-State honors.
Clements joined Duquense as a part of the Class of 2021. He played in four games in 2021, finishing with 19 carries for 105 yards, 5.5 yards per rush, and a touchdown, maintaining his redshirt.
He then played in nine games in 2022, amassing 220 yards on 45 rushes, 4.9 yards per carry, and a touchdown, ranking fourth on the Dukes with rushing yards.
Clements saw his role increase in 2023, as he played all 10 games and started eight of them, leading Duquesne to the NEC Title, making the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs. He had 104 carries for 457 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, plus three touchdowns that season.
He had his best campaign in 2024, with 149 carries for 986 yards, 6.6 yards per carry, and six touchdowns in 11 games, averaging 89.6 rushing yards per contest.
Clements earned First Team All-NEC Honors at running back, leading the conference in rushing yards, yards per carry and ranking second in rushing touchdowns.
He had five games over a 100 yards rushing, including three consecutively. His best performance came in a 28-25 win over in 28-25 upset road win over then ranked No. 21 Youngstown State in Week 4, as he had 204 yards over 12 carries, which included a 75 yard touchdown run.
Clements, standing at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, has one year left of eligibility and will look for a school at the FBS level, preferably Power 4, to show his talents.
Pitt has three returning scholarship running backs in redshirt senior Derrick Davis Jr., All-American All-Purpose back in senior Desmond Reid and redshirt freshman Juelz Goff.
Davis is still currently dealing with an injury he suffered in the regular season finale and Pitt moved walk-on transfer Justin Cook from wide receiver to running back to bolster the depth this spring.
The Panthers also have three incoming freshman from the Class of 2025. This includes Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from South Sumter High School in Wildwood, Fla., Synkwan Smith from Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. and Jaylin Brown from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla.
