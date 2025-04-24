Inside The Panthers

Pitt Football Commits Earn Star Rankings

Both 2027 recruits committed to the Pitt Panthers earned star rankings this week.

Kevin Sinclair

The 247Sports Network updated its national rankings for the 2027 recruiting class this week, including both rising juniors currently committed to the Pitt Panthers.

Both prospects from Florida, the Panthers commits include receiver Jacob Thomas out of Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, and running back Tyler Reid from Miramar High School, the same Hollywood-area program his brother Desmond Reid attended, Pitt's current star running back.

For Thomas, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster went from unranked altogether to rising this week into the three-star category per 247Sports. Via 247Sports Composite rankings, Thomas lists as a high-three-star prospect at No. 385 overall nationally, which would be in the low-four-star range later this cycle when the star ranking categories expand.

The same is true for Reid.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound prospect was unranked prior to this week. After becoming a three-star recruit recently with 247Sports in-house rankings, he's now a very high-three-star recruit at No. 343 overall. (Like Thomas, Reid would be a four-star prospect later this cycle if he remains at or near that ranking).

Thomas committed to Pittsburgh back on March 1, an unexpected but pleasant surprise for offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Since announcing his pledge, he's continued to rack up scholarship offers, including Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Toledo, and West Virginia this month alone.

Last month, Thomas announced post-commitment offers from Auburn, Bostoon College, Central Florida, Florida International, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami, and Purdue.

Thomas also recently clocked a sizzling 10.38 in the 100 meters at a track meet.

Both Thomas and Reid bring big-time speed to the table.

Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments

* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)

Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments

* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)

