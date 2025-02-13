Former Pitt Forward Departs Wizards Game with Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw one of their former star suffer an injury in their latest NBA Game.
The Washington Wizards announced that Justin Champagnie was out for the rest of their game at home vs. the Indiana Pacers, after taking a hard fall and hit his head in just three minutes of play, which they labeled as a post-traumatic headache.
Champagnie signed a 10-day contract in February 2024 and then a two-way contract that March with the Wizards. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
He played eight games for the Capitol City Go-Go, the G-League team for the Wizards, averaging 36.5 minutes, 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in eight contests this season. He also shot 48.7% from the field and 75.0% from the foul line.
Champagnie then started his first game for the Wizards this season at home vs. the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 7, leading his team to their first win since Oct. 30, ending a 16-game losing streak.
He scored a then career-high 23 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 3-for-5 from the foul line. He also tied his then career-high with eight rebounds and added two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of the victory.
Champagnie started the next 12 games, which included a fantastic performance in an overtime home loss, 136-132 to the New York Knicks on Dec. 29.
He scored a team/career-high 31 points and shooting an impressive 13-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, giving him his second NBA double-double.
Champagnie has averaged 18.9 minutes, 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 34 games and 14 starts for the Wizards. He has also shot 52.0% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 68.6% from the foul line.
He earned a spot in NBA G League Up Next Game during NBA-All-Star weekend, featuring the best two-way and G League players. The game will take place on Feb. 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
Former Pitt star and Washington Wizards teammate, guard Bub Carrington will also join Champagnie at NBA All-Star Weeknd, playing in the Rising Stars Game on Feb. 14, honoring the best rookies and sophomores.
Champagnie had a solid summer league campaign, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 56.1% from the field in four contests.
He also played in the preseason and 15 games at the end of last season for Washington, averaging 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.7 minutes per game.
Champagnie committed to Pitt in the Class of 2019, as a three-star forward out of Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He had a sensational freshman campaign, leading the Panthers with 12.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 77.7% from the foul line. He also earned two ACC Freshman of the Week honors and started 27 of the 33 contests he played in.
Champagnie improved even more as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, leading with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, plus shooting 47.7% from the field, 31.1% from 3-point range and 71.1% from the free throw line.
His rebounding numbers led the ACC, which helped earn him First Team All-ACC honors, including three ACC Player of the Week honors too. He also earned an All-American honorable mention, the first Pitt player to do so since guards Ashton Gibbs and Brad Wanamaker did so in 2011.
Champagnie departed for the 2021 NBA Draft, but no team selected him. He spent time with both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics and on their G-League teams.
The Wizards will hope that this injury isn't serious and that they will have Champagnie back in the near future.
