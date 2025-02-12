WATCH: Pitt Newcomers Excited for Fast Offense
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have added a number of players this offseason, bolstering their team for the 2025 season.
This included 14 transfers and 22 freshmen, including 14 of them who entered early as mid-year enrollees, as they try and get a head start on their college football careers.
Pitt also added seven mid-year enrollees on offense and seven transfers on that side of the ball as well.
These players will adjust to a new offense under offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who likes to go no-huddle and spread the ball out, giving numerous opportunities to each player.
Pitt added from the transfer portal, including three offensive lineman in sixth year Jeff Persi from Michigan, redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from FCS program Richmond, and redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
Persi spent the past five seasons with the Wolverines, winning the National Championship in 2023 and started across several positions on the offensive line.
Gouveia helped Richmond put up one of the better offenses in the FCS, dominating in the ground game and the passing game. He will play guard for Pitt next season.
Stanley played most of last season at right tackle, but is comfortable playing at any either side, as long as he's on the field making plays.
Pitt also had four freshman speak, in quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, tight end Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., running back Ja'Kyrian Turner from South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Fla. and offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi out of the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom.
Heintschel spoke on how he'll fit into Bell's system, why he stayed loyal to Pitt despite other interest and how his time with the team during the GameAbove Sports Bowl helped him adjust to college football.
Hunt talked about his relationship with tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, what will allow him to excel in this offense and that he's confident in his playmaking abilities.
Turner spoke on his speed, his relationship with senior running back Desmond Reid and what it means to come from Florida.
Elnagmi talked about his adjustments coming from the U.K. to the states and his relationship with offensive line coach, Jeremy Darveau.
