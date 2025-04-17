Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Encouraged By Portal Additions
According to his segment on ACC PM prior to the Blue-Gold Game, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is very encouraged by the additions to the trenches through the transfer portal.
Pitt fans can tune in to that segment on YouTube.
As we’ve seen this week, the Pitt staff has continued to pursue linemen in the portal following spring camp. It’s been reported that defensive linemen who recently entered the transfer market are seeing an interest heading their way from the Pitt Panthers. That includes Bralen Henderson from the Ohio Bobcats, and Mason Nelson from Western Michigan.
However, Narduzzi expressed excitement around the crop of offensive and defensive linemen already on board through the portal.
“You’ve got 64% of your guys returning in terms of production, but one of the areas I know that you've talked about, and I'm kind of curious to see this, you've gone having the transfer portal (at) defensive end, a guy like Jaeden Moore coming from Oregon, a guy that got a lot of love in terms of, 'Hey, he's a guy that can have an impact,” ACC PM host Mark Packer said.
“But some of the guys that you have seen in the transfer (portal) and even your freshman class that've had a chance to participate in the spring, give me some names of some guys that have impressed you, at least showing development, headed in the right direction, and guys that we can keep an eye on as we head into the fall camp,” Parker continued.
Coach Narduzzi rattled off several names in response.
“Well, you mentioned Jaeden Moore, (offensive lineman) Kendall Stanley, I mean, all those guys you have up in there, those are all guys that have done a nice job for us."
“(Hybrid linebacker/safety) Jayden Bonsu has not practiced as much as we'd like. But you look at those guys, we got another Jeff Persi, a tackle from Michigan, who's not on your list there, that's done a heck of a job. (Defensive end Blaine) Spires from Utah State, he's a Youngstown native, so you know he's tough. We're really excited about him as well."
“Joey Zelinski, a kid from Eastern Michigan that's another tough defensive end we're really excited about what he's done this spring, added to our football team. So, really, three offensive linemen. Really, Keith (Gouveia) from Richmond has really done a nice job for us.”
Regardless of whether each transfer player came from a Power Four school or a Group of Five program, Narduzzi is happy with the outcome.
“So, we're excited about a lot of those guys in the portal,” Narduzzi said. “We made good decisions. We're really excited. I don't care where they come from. Richmond or Michigan. We did a nice job evaluating them, and that's the name of the game."
“You can get guys in the transfer portal, but you better get the right ones that fit your culture, that can also come in and play. There's nothing worse than bringing a transfer in that is not going to be too-deep for you.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt Receiver Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
- Report: Indiana Transfer TE Visiting Pitt Football
- Pitt Football Offers Former Central Catholic/Ohio Transfer DT
- Texas DB Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Second Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt