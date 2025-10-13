Three Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers pulled an upset on the road against then-No. 25 Florida State over the weekend, and the 34-31 victory has brought a couple of individual honors with it.
The ACC announced today that Mason Heintschel has been named the quarterback of the week, Desmond Reid has been named the wide receiver of the week (not the first time he's been honored, despite being a running back) and Kyle Louis has been named linebacker of the week.
It's the second time in two weeks that Heintschel has earned conference honors, coming off a rookie of the week showing last weekend against Boston College.
"Got six in, six to go, regular season," head coach Pat Narduzzi said today. "And obviously happy and excited for our kids. Going on the road is never easy against a talented team like Florida State. Great team win, getting everybody in this room, I thought play calling was great. I thought their execution was pretty darned good."
Heintschel completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 64 yards on the ground. He bounced back from a poor conclusion of the first half to lead the Panthers to a big win - his first start on the road in his college career.
Heintschel has completed 54-of-74 pass attempts (73%) for 680 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
Ever since Narduzzi decided to bench Holstein for Heintschel, a true freshman, it's like a fire has been lit under the whole team.
Heintschel's emergence has been exactly what's been needed.
Reid returned from injury to have a big game for the Panthers, recording 45 yards on the ground and 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
After missing the majority of the last three games with a lower-body injury, his return to the lineup sparked another offensive outburst.
Despite the emergence of Ja'Kyrian Turner and Juelz Goff, Reid is still the most dangerous playmaker on the team - and across all of college football.
Louis was his usual self against Florida State, making an impact from sideline to sideline.
He racked up 11 tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss - bringing his season totals to 44 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble and recovery.
Louis and Rasheem Biles have paired to be one of the best linebacking duos in the country this season.
