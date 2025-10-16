2026 4-Star Guard Lists Pitt Basketball in Top 5
PITTSBURGH — Jasiah Jervis, a top shooting guard in the Class of 2026, has named the Pitt Panthers as one of his top five programs, Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals reported.
Jervis will announce his commitment on Nov. 5.
NC State, Tennessee, Michigan State and Illinois make up the rest of Jervis' top five. Jervis released his top eight schools in August and axed Florida, Oregon and Texas from his top five.
Pitt has pursued Jervis heavily the last couple of months. Ever since listing Pitt as a top eight school, the Panthers' associate head coach Tim O'Toole visited Jervis at his high school, Archbishop Stepinac, in White Plains, N.Y., on Sept. 3, Jeff Capel did the same a week later on Sept. 10 and Pitt hosted Jervis for an official visit on Sept. 12.
Jervis has also been heavily pursued by the other schools in his top five. NC State head coach Will Wade and general manager Andrew Slater visit Jervis at the same time as O'Toole, and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and a Tennessee assistant visited at the same time as Capel.
Jervis made official visits to NC State and Michigan State before visiting Pitt. He has official visits set for Illinois on Oct. 17 and Tennessee on Oct. 24, according to Rivals.
The highly sought-after Jervis is a consensus four-star and top 50 recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. ESPN has Jervis as the No. 50 recruit in the class, the No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in New York.
The 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking have Jervis ranked slightly higher. 247Sports has him as the No. 35 player in the nation, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in his state. Rivals ranks Jervis as the No. 2 player in New York, the No. 8 shooting guard and the No. 39 player in the class.
Jervis has shot up the recruiting rankings recently. 247Sports didn't even have Jervis as a top 50 recruit or a top five shooting guard in August. Rivals had Jervis as the No. 12 shooting guard and the No. 47 player in the nation.
Jervis helped lead Archbishop Stepinac to a 26-4 record and a CHSAA Championship title last season. He averaged a line of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game in his junior season. He also shot 49% from the field and hit 45% of his 3-pointers, according to MaxPreps.
