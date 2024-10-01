Promising Bucs Linebacker To Miss At Least 4 Games
With Devin White having finally moved on from the Buccaneers during the offseason, the stage was set in 2024 for K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis to battle it out for the opportunity to earn snaps alongside Lavonte David in the middle of Tampa Bay's defense.
Although it was technically K.J. Britt's job to lose coming into the year, through 4 games, Dennis has made enough of an impact in the snaps he's been given to really put some pressure on his coaches. When he's on the field, his speed, instincts, and athleticism show up, especially on passing downs. Dennis had a coming-out party in Week 2 during the Buccaneers' upset win over the Lions, where the second-year linebacker was all over the field. Dennis excelled in coverage against a talented group of receivers in the game, and he came up with some clutch tackles down the stretch that helped seal the victory. SirVocea finished the contest with 11 total tackles (tied with Jordan Whitehead for the team lead).
At the same time, K.J. Britt, though reliable as a downhill tackler, has proven to be one-dimensional. He isn't quick enough to stay with tight ends or receivers in coverage, and he's often slow to react when defending the run. Because of these factors, SirVocea Dennis' role with the Bucs was certainly pointed in the right direction.
Until it wasn't.
In the Bucs Week 4 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, SirVocea was forced to leave with a shoulder injury. And although no specific details regarding the nature of that injury were released following the game, it was clear that head coach, Todd Bowles, wasn't very optimistic.
On Tuesday, the team announced that SirVocea Dennis will be placed on the injured reserve, ensuring he will not be available for at least the next 4 games.
READ MORE: Bucs Star Wide Receiver Returns to Practice Tuesday
In a coinciding move, the team called up Antonio Grier from the practice squad to the active roster and signed former FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach to the practice squad.
Grier made some big plays in the preseason, and he can be expected to contribute on special teams with the potential to relieve Britt at times on defense.
Despite being an UDFA, DeLoach became a fan favorite during the offseason because of his ties to the community as a key player for the Florida State Seminoles last year.
Hopefully for the Bucs, SirVocea Dennis' shoulder injury isn't too serious. The promising linebacker has already experienced his fair share of injuries during his young career, and if forced to miss significant time, this latest one could really derail the progress he had made in terms of earning a significant role on the team this season.
READ MORE: Bucs Elevate Veteran WR to 53-Man Roster
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs 33-16 Win Over The Eagles
• Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles