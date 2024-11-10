WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Makes Ridiculous Catch
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid continues to make impressive plays and did so again against Virginia in Week 11.
Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein found Reid to his left for a pass. Reid adjusted and brought it in with one hand and then displayed his quickness, running through the Cavaliers defense, all the way to the eight-yard line, after graduate student cornerback Kempton Shine tripped him up.
That catch set up the first touchdown of the game for Pitt, with graduate student running back Daniel Carter getting in from one-yard out, after a Holstein pass to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. This tied the game at 7-7 with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
Reid was one of three players that came from Western Carolina to Pitt with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, including wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He came into this matchup with 102 carries for 590 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, and four rushing touchdowns, plus 31 catches for 385 yards, 12.4 yards per reception, and four receiving touchdowns. His 156.29 all-purpose yards per game ranked fifth at the FBS level and second in the ACC, behind North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at 160.33 per game.
