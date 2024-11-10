Pitt Duo Leaves with Injury vs. Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost two starters to injury in their Week 11 matchup vs. Virginia at Acrisure Stadium.
Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein failed to connect with senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield early in the third quarter, leading to a punt.
Mumpfield, who laid out for the pass, hit the turf hard and appeared to knock himself out. Medical personnel immediately rushed over to attend to him. He would eventually get up, but needed help getting off the field and he went into the medical tent.
Holstein would then rush five yards and slide down on the next drive, but Cavaliers junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
Holstein left the field and joined Mumpfield in the medical tent. Mumpfield started out on the bike, but he and Holstein would go into the locker room to receive more treatment.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell came in for Holstein. He also came in for Holstein in the last home game vs. Syracuse in Week 9, after Holstein took a hard hit out-of-bounds in the fourth quarter and had to depart.
Mumpfield has had a good senior season, leading the team with both 33 catches for 541 yards and also having three receiving touchdowns comng into this game.
His best game of the season came in the 28-27 comeback win vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2, earning himself ACC Receiver of the Week honors. He made had five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, plus the last catch of the game, which set up the winning field goal.
Mumpfield also had a good game in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6, as he made three catches for 111 yards.
Pitt will rely on wide receivers in redshirt juniors, Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Daejon Reynolds, junior Censere "C.J." Lee and sophomore Kenny Johnson in Mumpfield's absence.
Holstein came into this game having completed 167-of-263 passes, 64%, for 2,056 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 305 rushing yards on 72 carries, 4.2 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Makes Ridiculous Catch
- Pitt Changes Offensive Line Starters vs. Virginia
- Pitt Women's Basketball Holds Off Bucknell
- Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Virginia
- Former Pitt Star Records First NBA Double-Double
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt