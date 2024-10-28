Pitt Depth Chart vs. SMU Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 10 matchup vs. the No. 20 SMU Mustangs.
The biggest change to the depth chart comes with redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor out for the season. Pitt took him off the left tackle spot and instead listed redshirt junior offensive lineman Terrence Enos Jr. as the starter.
Taylor suffered an injury early in the Week 7 win vs. Cal at home on Oct. 12. Enos, who was his backup, came in for the rest of that game and started in the blowout of Syracuse in Week 9 on Oct. 24, also at home.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery moved from backup at right tackle to left tackle behind Enos. Fellow redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown is now the backup at right tackle, behind fellow redshirt sophomore in starter Ryan Baer.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. SMU
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Amongst Last Eight Undefeated Teams
- Pitt Football Showing Interest in Rutgers QB Decommit
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Defeats Notre Dame
- Pitt Rises Up AP, Coaches Polls
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt