Pitt LB Earns ACC Weekly Honors
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles starred in the 41-13 blowout of Syracuse on Oct. 24, earning himself ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
Biles led the Panthers with 12 tackles (seven solo), while adding a sack and two quarterback hits. He also picked off Orange senior quarterback Kyle McCord on the first drive, jumping a route and taking it back 35 yards for the opening touchdown.
This marked the first defensive touchdown of Biles' career and it served as the catalyst for the Pittdefense the rest of the game, as they finished with five total interceptions and three returned for touchdowns.
The linebackers, as a whole, played a role in each interception. Sixth year Brandon George caught a pass out of the air, while laying on the ground on the second drive, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis made an impressive 59-yard return on the third drive, sophomore Braylan Lovelace got the last pick-six off a deflection towards the end of the first half and fellow sophomore Jordan Bass tipped the last interception right into the hands of senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Biles has had an incredible season so far, missing just the Cal game in Week 7. He has played in six games and started four contests, while making 52 tackles (30 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass breakups.
He spent most of the 2023 season as a true freshman on special teams for Pitt, blocking a nation-best three punts, against West Virginia, North Carolina and Florida State. This also tied a school record, with both Vernon Lewis in 1990 and Greg Romeus in 2008 achieving the same feat.
This is the first ACC Linebacker of the Week honor for Biles and surely, won't serve as the last.
Louis earned two ACC Linebacker of the Week honors prior to Biles, for his performances in the 38-34 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14 in Week 3 and in the 34-24 victory over North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5 in Week 6.
Pitt will need Biles to star yet again as they travel to take on No. 20 SMU in Dallas, their first ranked opponent in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Uncertain of Eli Holstein’s Status vs. SMU
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. SMU Revealed
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Amongst Last Eight Undefeated Teams
- Pitt Football Showing Interest in Rutgers QB Decommit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt