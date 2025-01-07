Pitt RB Declares for NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have one of their veterans on offense graduating and looking to play at the next level.
Panthers sixth year running back Daniel Carter announced on Twitter that he is entering the upcoming NFL Draft, marking the end of his time with the program.
Carter hails from Margate, Fla., near Miami, and starred for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
He rushed for 1,206 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior in 2018, leading St. Thomas Aquinas to a 13-2 record and the Class 7A state championship game, and also rushed for 827 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in 2017.
Carter was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. 247Sports ranked him the No. 54 running back and the No. 99 recruit in Florida, Rivals ranked him No. 24 at his position and No. 54 in the state, while ESPN ranked him the No. 36 running back and No. 85 recruit in Florida.
He played in four games in 2019 as a true freshman, preserving a redshirt. He then appeared in nine games in 2020, with 14 rushes for 57 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, and a touchdown in the season opener vs. Austin Peay.
Carter played in all 14 games in the 2021 season, helping Pitt win the ACC Championship. He had eight carries for 29 yards, 3.6 yards per rush, and a touchdown plus a two-yard reception for a touchdown as well. Carter also started for Pitt in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Michigan State.
He continued to serve a reserve role at running back the next few seasons as well. He played in 12 games, with four starts, in the 2022 season, as he rushed for 51 yards on 16 carries, 3.2 yards per carry, and two touchdowns along with three catches for 12 yards.
Carter played in all 12 games in 2023, starting in the season opener vs. Wofford. He rushed 28 times for 134 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, including 11 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown against Wofford.
He would return for his sixth year in 2024, using his COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, playing in 10 games. He finished with 22 carries for a career-high 208 yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns, plus three catches for 22 yards and one receiving touchdown.
His best game came in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State in Week 4, where he had seven carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yard catch for a touchdown.
Carter also had a rushing touchdown against both Virginia in Week 11 and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, where he he would suffer a season-ending injury
He finished his Pitt career playing in 60 games, with 88 carries for 479 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns and 12 catches for 56 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt DB Transfers to Indiana
- Spirit Sign Pitt Soccer Star Midfielder
- Pitt HC Speaks on Duke Star Cooper Flagg
- Pitt Just Misses Out on AP Top 25
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt