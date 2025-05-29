Pitt Football Media Liaison Takes New Role at University
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers media liaison for the football program will have a new role they're working in with the school
Kevin Washo, Senior Vice Chancellor for External Relations at the University of Pittsburgh, announced the Pitt External Relations leadership team, which will, "amplify our public impact and accelerate strategic goals by aligning key externally facing functions," according to the press release.
Joan Gabel, the Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, created this team, as they look to create better relations between the university towards industry, public sector, alumni and the campus as a whole, which is part of the Plan for Pitt 2028.
One of those members of the leadership team is E.J. Borghetti, the Sports Information Director (SID) for Pitt football.
Borghetti's role as head SID, requires him to work with local and national media and the Pitt football players and staff for interviews, features, press conferences and more. He travels with the team for games and is at almost every single practice.
He takes over as the Special Assistant to the Senior Vice Chancellor for External Relations, which will work with the outreach from the university to its "external constituents" work on the branding of the university going forward, plus serve as an advisor to the leaders of External Relations.
The leadership team also includes Lina Dostilio as the inaugural Vice Chancellor for External Relations, David Brown as Vice Chancellor for Government Relations and Advocacy, Tom Crawford, who is the interim leader of the philanthropic division of Pitt and its clinical partner, UPMC, Jamilah (Jamie) Ducar as the leader of Engagement and Community Affairs (ECA), Nancy Merritt, who is the Vice Chancellor for Alumni Relations, Rachel Richelieu, who is the Vice Chancellor for University Communications and Marketing, and Lila Rose, as the Chief of Staff for External Relations.
Borghetti will transition from working with Pitt Athletics to a different role in the university, which ends his 28-year career in the athletic department.
"Working on behalf of Pitt Athletics was the realization of a childhood dream," Borghetti said in the press release. "Having the opportunity to serve the university’s broader mission is an extension of that dream. I’m incredibly honored to join the External Relations Leadership Team and continue serving the great people of Pitt."
Borghetti has earned awards and plaudits from football writers and reporters across the nation.
He helped Pitt earn a spot on the Super 11 field for SIDs, who earn recognition from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
Borghetti also has won the Elmore “Scoop” Hudgins Outstanding Sports Information Director Award and also received the Dominic T. Roppa Award from the Pittsburgh Chapter of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.
He attended Neshannock High School, 60 miles north of Pitt in New Castle, Pa., and graduated in 1988. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in communications, while working as an undergraduate sports information intern.
Borghetti served as a sports infomation assistant at Columbia from 1992-94 and then served as the sports information director at Carnegie Mellon from 1995-97 before coming back to Pitt.
His father is Ernie Borghetti, an All-American tackle for Pitt in 1963, where they finished 9-1 and ranked No. 3.
Both Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene and football head coach Pat Narduzzi praised Borghetti for his work with the program and wished him the best in his new role.
"E.J. has been a pillar of Pitt Athletics and a voice of the Panthers for decades," Green wrote in the press release. "His transition into this new role speaks volumes about where Pitt is headed and how we continue to work as one team to elevate this university."
"Nobody understands what Pitt means more than E.J. We’re proud to see him step into this new role and even prouder that he’s taking the heart of Athletics with him," Narduzzi wrote in the press release.
"For nearly three decades, he’s been in the trenches with us through late nights, big wins, and tough losses. He’s been the voice behind the scenes and the steady hand behind the curtain, always putting Pitt first and himself second. While we’ll miss him on the front lines with us every Saturday, we’re thrilled he’ll continue serving the institution he loves. He’s left a lasting legacy here, and Pitt is better because of him."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt vs. WVU Kickoff Time Announced
- Pitt Featured in EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer
- Pitt Basketball's ACC Opponents Revealed
- Pitt Men's Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
- Pitt Unveils EA Sports College Football 26 Cover
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt