Pitt Hosts Illinois Transfer DL on Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have set up a visit with Illinois transfer defensive tackle Jeremiah Warren for Jan. 8, Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported on Jan. 7.

Warren is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound redshirt sophomore. He has played in 26 games over the past three seasons, totaling 13 tackles (six solo, seven assists). Warren has also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons.

In 2025, Warren had three tackles in 11 games and 10 tackles in 13 games in 2024.

"I’m liking the Panthers chances to get this one done if all goes well," Trieu wrote in reference to Warren's visit to Pitt.

Illinois DL transfer Jeremiah Warren is visiting Pittsburgh tomorrow.



(VIP) https://t.co/MxQEdnB2HA pic.twitter.com/eEd3HYnDa0 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 8, 2026

Warren was a three-star recruit out of high school and was a top 150 defensive lineman out of Belleville High School in Michigan, where he was a two-time team captain and was named to the All-State team by the Detroit Free Press in 2022.

Warren held offers from Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Navy, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Pitt's 2026 DT Room

Pitt has been in search of another potential starting interior defensive lineman since sophomore Francis Brewu entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6. Brewu made 13 career starts in 24 games and totaled 51 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Luckily for Pitt, there are still several starters expected to return without Brewu.

Sean FitzSimmons announced his official return, and Nick James and Isaiah Neal are also expected to return in 2026, along with a key rotational player reddshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) tackles Central Michigan Chippewas running back Trey Cornist (6) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, James and Neal forced the most pressures of the defensive tackles with 23 and 22, respectively, while Bewu forced 20 pressures and FitzSimmons forced 11.

Pitt's defensive tackles totaled 95 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season, excluding Brewu's contribution.

There is also additional depth with redshirt freshman Ty Yuhas, true freshmen Trevor Sommers and Charlie Donehue, and incoming freshman Lincoln Hoke.

Pitt Transfer Portal Visits

Here are some upcoming visits Pitt has scheduled with transfer portal recruits:

Report: UAB TE Elijah Lagg, Jr. — Jan. 8

Report: Illinois DL Jeremiah Warren, R-So. — Jan. 8

Memphis LB DeMarco Ward, R-So. — Jan. 9

Report: Holy Cross LB Lathan Croley, So. — Jan. 9

IUP DE Logan Goodwin, R-Fr. — Jan. 10

Report: Robert Morris S Xavier Styles, So. — Jan. 10

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt