Pitt's Star RB, WR Duo Could Play vs. Stanford

Two star players could return for the Pitt Panthers in their game against the Stanford Cardinal.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' final ACC Availability Report for today's game against the Stanford Cardinal has been released.

Out

LB Rasheem Biles
DL Zach Crothers
DL Blaine Spires
DB Cruce Brookins
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jeff Persi

Game Time Decision

RB Desmond Reid
WR Kenny Johnson
LB Kyle Louis

Desmond Reid, Kenny Johnson and Kyle Louis all have a chance to play today against Stanford. All three players were listed as questionable earlier this week.

Pat Narduzzi said Reid was "100%" heading into last week's game against NC State, but the All-American running back was injured late in the game.

"Des wants to play," Narduzzi said on Oct. 27. "He was feeling good and wants to play. Des will be fine. Des wants to play the game. Des doesn't like being on the sideline. Des wasn't happy the week before, taking 23 snaps; he was upset. We want to get him on the field, but we also want to keep him healthy. It's a fine line, but we're trying to win football games."

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Johnson had another explosive first half against the Wolfpack. The junior wideout had seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown just before halftime. However, he was injured on his scoring play and did not dress for the second half.

Louis seems to be trending in the right direction with his injury. Louis was injured in the first quarter of the Syracuse game two weeks ago and did not return. Louis was a game-time decision last week, but was later ruled out just before kickoff.

Pitt will also be without Cruce Brookins, Rasheem Biles and Nick Lapi against Stanford. This will be the third consecutive game that Biles will have missed this season. Brookins was a game-time decision against Syracuse and Florida State several weeks ago, but reappeared on the injury list this week. Lapi made his first-career start against Syracuse, but missed last week's game against NC State.

However, Pitt will return former Oregon transfer defensive end Jaeden Moore. Moore has yet to dress for a game this season and did not appear on this week's initial injury report, signaling his return.

Moore is a redshirt sophomore who played two seasons with the Ducks and appeared in 17 games. He recorded eight tackles, one for a loss and a half a sack.

