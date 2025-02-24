Pitt's Kenny Pickett Opens Up About Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers star quarterback Kenny Pickett played a role in winning the best award in football, hoisting the Super Bowl with the Eagles.
The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with Pickett coming in late in the game, closing it out, as he took the knee in victory formation.
Pickett spoke with fellow former Pitt quarterback on the Panthers Insiders Show on 93.7 The Fan, and they talked about the Super Bowl, which Pickett saw as a childhood dream, doing so with his childhood team.
"It was special, especially having my wife there, my family and parents," Pickett said. "A lot of people that have been there from the start were there and to be in Eagles’ uniform growing up and going to Lincoln [Financial Field], that’s where I really found a love for the game when I was five years old, having my dad and my grandfather take me to the games and doing that in an Eagles’ uniform was special."
Pickett came to Philadelphia in a trade after two difficult seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion on the second drive of their 36-33 road loss to NFC East divisional rival in the Washington Commanders in Week 16, forcing Pickett into the game.
Pickett had only come in three games prior to the game against Washington, completing one of three passes for five yards.
He did deal with a ribs injury during the game against the Commanders, but stayed in and perservered.
Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Commanders. He almost sealed the win on the Eagles' final drive, but wide receiver Devonta Smith dropped a pass on third down, that would've given them the first down at the two-minute warning.
The Commanders then went down the field and secured the victory, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left.
Pickett started his first game for the Eagles in their Week 17 matchup, a 41-7 victory over their rival in the Dallas Cowboys that clinched the NFC East division title.
He had a solid game for the Eagles, completing 10-of-15 passes for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown, as the Eagles had a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Pickett then found Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass in the third quarter, that the referees called back for a holding call, and suffered a big hit from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
He would leave the game and not return, with Tanner McKee coming in place of Pickett the rest of the game.
Pro Football Talk reported that Pickett played with broken ribs vs. the Cowboys and received two injections, one before the game and the other at halftime to ease the pain.
Despite all the pain Pickett dealt with, getting his first start for his childhood team meant the world for him.
“Yeah, It was great. Dreamed of running out. I grew up watching Brian Dawkins, Brian Westbrook, Donovan McNabb, like I said back when I was five years old and to have the opportunity to do that now in the league and to clinch the division was truly a full circle moment for me."
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Official Visit Booked, Marcus Jennings Discusses Pitt Football
- Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats Clemson
- Pitt Duo Named Top Returning Players in 2025
- Pitt Battling Penn State, Michigan for 3-Star LB
- 4-Star RB Kory Amachree Talks Pitt, Decision Timeline
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt