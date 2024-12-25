Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Limited in Eagles' Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett didn't fully practice for the Philadelphia Eagles, which puts his status in doubt for the upcoming game.
The Eagles released their practice report for Christmas Day, despite not practicing, and listed Pickett's status as "LP" or limited participation, with a Ribs injury.
Pickett had X-rays on his ribs following the latest game, as he had to come off the bench vs. the Washington Commanders in their road game in Week 16. He was grabbing his ribs throughout the game, especially later on.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an injury on the fourth play of the second drive, forcing Pickett into the game. The Eagles later announced that Hurts was out for the rest of the game with a concussion.
Pickett came in and completed three passes to wide receiver A.J. Brown, 10 yards, four yards and six yards for his first touchdown with Philadelphia, putting the team up 14-0.
He then threw an interception on the next drive, which would set up the first touchdown for the Commanders.
Pickett would finish the game, completing 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Commanders. He almost sealed the win on the Eagles' final drive, but wide receiver Devonta Smith dropped the pass on third down, that would've given them the first down at the two-minute warning.
The Commanders then went down the field and secured the victory, 36-33, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left.
The Eagles listed Hurts as "DNP", which stands for "Did Not Participate," which would put Pickett in spot at starting quarterback if he can't play this weekend. The Eagles also have Tanner McKee at third string at quarterback, if Hurts nor Pickett can play.
Phiadelphia hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 on Dec. 29, with a win securing the NFC East Division Title.
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this past offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Despite not performing to his best the first two seasons in the NFL, Pickett has a chance to build his career with Philadelphia and re-discover the play he had at Pitt.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Misses On Second Western Carolina Transfer
- Pitt Facing Familiar Foe in Latest ESPN Bracketology
- Pitt Releases GameAbove Sports Bowl Depth Chart
- Who Remains on Pitt Roster Ahead of Bowl Game?
- Preview: Pitt Faces Toledo in GameAbove Sports Bowl
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt