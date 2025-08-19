Pitt Basketball Unveils 2025-26 Non-Conference Slate
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers men's basketball unveiled its full 14-game non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday.
The Panthers are scheduled to play nine non-conference games at the Petersen Events Center, including marquee matchups against Ohio State and Texas A&M.
Pitt will open up their season with an exhibition against former Big East foe Providence on Oct. 19 at the Petersen Events Center.
They will then open up the regular season with three matches at home against mid-major opponents in Youngstown State on Nov. 3, Longwood on Nov. 7 and Eastern Michigan on Nov. 10.
Pitt will then face its first non-conference opponent on the road at West Virginia on Nov. 13 for the 2025-26 edition of the Backyard Brawl, where they'll look to win their third straight game in the rivalry and second consecutive game in Morgantown. They also face off against in-state foe Bucknell on Nov. 17.
The Panthers will participate in the Legends Classic, where they'll hit the road again to face UCF on Nov. 20 in Daytona Beach, Fla. before returning home to face Quinnipiac on Nov. 23.
They will then host both Ohio State on Nov. 28, and Texas A&M for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2. The Ohio State game is the home game for Pitt, as they traveled to Columbus last season for a thrilling win in overtime.
Pitt closes out its home non-conference schedule with two mid-major foes in Hofstra on Dec. 7 and Binghamton on Dec. 17.
The Panthers will travel to face another former Big East foe in the Villanova Wildcats on Dec. 13 and will play the rival Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 21 in Hershey, PA. in a neutral site game
After finishing 17-15 overall and 8-12 in the ACC last season, Pitt will look to make a push for March as the Panthers return four lettermen in Papa Amadou Kante, Cameron Corhen, Brandin Cummings and Amdy Ndiaye.
The Panther also made four portal additions this offseason. Nojus Indrusaitis and Dishon Jackson both transferred from Iowa State, Barry Dunning Jr. transferred from South Alabama and Damarco Minor joins the program after one season at Oregon State.
Pitt's 2025 recruiting class is rounded out by five freshman signees in Roman Siulepa, Omari Witherspoon, Henry Lau, Macari Moore and Kieran Mullen.
