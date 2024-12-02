Pitt OL Entering Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers recently finished their season and have lost an offensive lineman to the transfer portal.
Panthers redshirt junior offensive lineman Terrence Moore is entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247Sports, who received the news from his agency.
Moore came of Massillon Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio in the Class of 2021. He was a three-star offensive tackle, with 247Sports ranking him No. 80 at his position and No. 44 in the state, and Rivals had him as the No. 47 offensive tackle and No. 20 recruit in Ohio.
He enrolled early in January 2021 and would play in four games as a reserve center in the 2021 season, preserving a redshirt and serving as a member of the ACC Championship team.
Moore would play in all 13 games in 2022, working on the PAT/field goal unit and as a reserve guard and center.
He held his biggest role for Pitt in 2023, playing in all 12 games and starting the final nine contests at center.
Moore lost his starting job the folllowing season, as redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper transferred in from NC State and took over the starting center spot.
New Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell trusted Cooper to lead a fast paced, spread offense and it worked early on, as they started 7-0 for the first time since 1982.
Cooper would start 11 games, with Moore starting just one, the 37-9 blowout on the road vs. Louisville in Week 13. He didn't make it through at guard either, which kept him on the bench for most of the season, playing 119 snaps in eight games.
He is the second Pitt player to leave for the transfer portal following the end of the season, as fellow redshirt junior defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson is also departing the program.
Pitt will still have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes rising redshirt seniors in Terrence Enos Jr. and Cooper, rising redshirt juniors in Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, rising junior BJ Williams, rising redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and rising redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley, Adham Abouraya, Mason Lindsay and Moritz Schmoranzer.
They also have incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, which will sign their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina OL Transfer
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Kansas City in Sweet 16
- Pitt Volleyball Clinches Top Seed in NCAA Tournament
- Former Pitt WR Makes NFL Debut With Texans
- Pitt Volleyball Awaits NCAA Tournament Selection Show
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt