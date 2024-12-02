Pitt DB Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had one of their defensive backs depart for the transfer portal, following the end of the regular season.
Redshirt junior defensive back Noah Biglow announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility wherever he chooses to go.
Biglow came out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla. in the Class of 2021. 247Sports and Rivals both rated him as a three-star cornerback, with 247Sports placing him at No. 85 cornerback and No. 98 in Florida.
He played in four games in the 2021 season, forcing a pass breakup in the win against New Hampshire in Week 4. He preserved a redshirt and was a member of the ACC Championship team.
Biglow would play in five games in 2022, as a reserve defensive cornerback and on special teams, with one tackle in the regular season finale vs. Miami.
He played in just four games in 2023, not recording any defensive statistics.
Biglow played in seven games in 2024, Kent State in Week 1, Cincinnati in Week 2, West Virginia in Week 3, Youngstown State in Week 4, Syracuse in Week 9, SMU in Week 10 and Louisville in Week 13.
He played in 55 snaps on defense and 19 snaps on special teams. He made three tackles (three solo) on the season, one against the Penguins and two against the Cardinals.
Biglow is the third Pitt player departing for the transfer portal following the end of the season, including fellow redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore and defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson.
Pitt has a number of returning cornerbacks heading into next season. This includes rising sixth years in Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle, rising redshirt senior Tamarion Crumpley, rising redshirt junior Ryland Gandy, rising redshirt sophomores Jesse Anderson, Jaremiah Anglin Jr. and Shadarian Harrison and rising redshirt freshmen Davion Pritchard and Nigel Maynard.
The Panthers also have four incoming defensive backs in the Class of 2025. This includes two four-stars in cornerback Mason Alexander from Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. and safety Cole Woodson from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va., and two three-star cornerback in Shawn Lee Jr. of Milford Academy Prep in New Berlin, N.Y. and Joshua Guerrier out of Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football 4-Star Commit Flips to Missouri
- Pitt OL Entering Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina OL Transfer
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Kansas City in Sweet 16
- Pitt Volleyball Clinches Top Seed in NCAA Tournament
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt