Pitt Defense Preparing for Elite Boston College Passing Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will face another challenging offense this week against the Boston College Eagles.
The Eagles may be 1-3 and 0-2 in the ACC this season, but they present the No. 4 passing offense in the nation. Last week, Pitt was tasked with stopping Louisville's Isaac Brown on the ground, and the defense was up to the task.
The Panthers held Brown to just 20 yards on 14 carries — a career-low for the former 1,000-yard rusher, when he had a minimum of five carries in a game.
But that was the expectation from Pitt's No. 7 run defense in the country. They were previously tested against a run-heavy Central Michigan team and against their rivals, West Virginia, in the Backyard Brawl. In those two games, the defense allowed a combined 214 rushing yards.
This week is a new challenge because Pitt's No. 91 pass defense in the nation has yet to face a passing game of this caliber.
"They are simple, but complex," Pat Narduzzi said of Boston College's pass game.
That's because Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien has been able to incorporate NFL-style concepts into college football. He was previously the head coach of the Houston Texans for seven seasons in the NFL and was the head coach at Penn State and the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban, where he went to a national championship.
Narduzzi said that the Eagles' offense tends to use the same handful of passing concepts, except they show different formations and use motion to disguise them.
"Our safeties have got to be really good with what we see this week," Narduzzi said. "The safeties will be the players of the game based on what we're seeing and what we're doing. We can handle this pass offense."
In last week's game against Louisville, the Panthers' secondary allowed 339 passing yards, three touchdowns and forced one interception. Pitt's pass defense allows 236.8 yards per game this season, while Boston College averages 344.5 pass yards per game.
"They throw it a lot more than they have in the past," defensive backs coach Archie Collins said. "However, they've been efficient. The quarterback has done a really good job with them, getting that ball out of his hands, and understanding those route concepts that their offense runs."
Former Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan is the impressive gunslinger for the Eagles. He has 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions this year, all while completing nearly 70% of his passes.
Historically, Boston College has been known for its run game, but not this year. The Eagles average just 99.5 yards on the ground each game and rank 125th in the category.
"It is not the old school Boston College where they're just going to try to run it down your throat," Collins said.
That's what makes this game so dangerous for Pitt. The defense has proven to stop the run, but there are still questions surrounding the secondary. Free safety Javon McIntyre and cornerbacks Tamon Lynum and Rashan Murray are also listed as questionable to play in this game.
Boston College's pass game has yet to be stopped this season, despite its record. The Eagles had 390 yards and four touchdowns in a two-point loss to Michigan State, 333 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 10-point loss to Stanford and 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a four-point loss to Cal.
"No one shut them down yet in the passing year — they're averaging 300 yards a game passing," Narduzzi said. "If we can hold them to 250 yards, I'll be fired up."
