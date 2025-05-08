Pitt QB Julian Dugger Finds New Home
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers quarterback Julian Dugger has found his new school where he'll play at next season.
Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that Dugger transferred to Washington State, where he'll have four years of eligibility.
Dugger excelled at nearby Penn Hills High School before coming to Pitt, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and rushing for almost 2,000 yards.
He had a fantastic senior season in 2023, completing 101-of-192 pass attempts (53%) for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also adding 126 carries for 776 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, and 11 touchdowns, as he helped Penn Hills reach the WPIAL Class 5A Semifinals.
Dugger participated in a summer camp at Pitt prior to his senior season and impressed the coaches enough that he earned an offer, which he accepted shortly after.
He didn't play throughout the regular season, with Eli Holstein starting, Nate Yarnell serving as backup and then walk-on David Lynch starting the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo in Detroit.
Lynch had a touchdown drive late first quarter/early second quarter, but threw two interceptions, including one to start the second half, with Pitt down 20-12.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi turned to Dugger, who put on an impressive performance in his first game.
He displayed his athleticism with 21 rushes for 88 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and his arm strength, as he completed 7-of-13 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and one pick-six.
Dugger kept Pitt in the game for six overtimes, before they eventually lost, 48-46, to end the season with six straight losses.
He would enter the transfer portal on April 26 and makes it less than two weeks that he signed with Washington State.
Narduzzi named his as the backup quarterback during spring practice, but Pitt also added Oklahoma transfer Cole Gonzales, who played under offensive coordinator Kade Bell at Western Carolina.
With Dugger's departure, Pitt has just three scholarship quarterbacks in Holstein, Gonzales and freshman Mason Heintschel.
Pitt also had two quarterbacks transfer following the end of the season, with Yarnell going back home to Texas State and Ty Dieffenbach heading home to FCS program Cal Poly.
