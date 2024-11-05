Pitt Reveals Depth Chart for Virginia Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers.
There are no changes to the depth chart, despite the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in the last game on the road, the first loss for Pitt this season, dropping them from No. 18 to No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll.
Pitt is 10-4 all-time vs. Virginia, including 7-2 since they joined the ACC in 2013. Pitt has only lost in 2014, 24-19 in Charlottesville, Va. and 30-14 at Heinz Field in 2019 against Virginia, while winning all of their other matchups.
The Panthers will also kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium. This is their second straight game with that kickoff time and television channel. It is also the second primetime game at home and first on a Saturday in 2024 for Pitt.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. SMU
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Defeats Radford in Season Opener
- Pitt Reveals First Starting Lineup
- Pitt Volleyball Stays Ranked No. 1
- Pitt Basketball Makes Final Three for 5-Star Meleek Thomas
- Former Pitt LB Transfers to Kansas
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt