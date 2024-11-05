Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Depth Chart for Virginia Game

Pitt Panthers reveal Week 11 depth chart vs. Virginia Cavaliers.

Dominic Campbell

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) celebrates an interception against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) celebrates an interception against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers.

There are no changes to the depth chart, despite the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU in the last game on the road, the first loss for Pitt this season, dropping them from No. 18 to No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll.

Pitt is 10-4 all-time vs. Virginia, including 7-2 since they joined the ACC in 2013. Pitt has only lost in 2014, 24-19 in Charlottesville, Va. and 30-14 at Heinz Field in 2019 against Virginia, while winning all of their other matchups.

The Panthers will also kickoff at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium. This is their second straight game with that kickoff time and television channel. It is also the second primetime game at home and first on a Saturday in 2024 for Pitt.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. SMU

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond
Daniel Carter
Derrick Davis Jr.

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr. 
Isaiah Montgomery

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Follow Dominic Campbell on Twitter.

Home/Football