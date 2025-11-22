Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Georgia Tech
The Pitt Panthers have made the trip to Atlanta for a key matchup vs. Georgia Tech, and a contingent of 73 Panthers made the trip.
The notable absences this week are kicker Trey Butkowski and defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons. Butkowski missed the Notre Dame loss due to illness, which is keeping him out against Georgia Tech, and FitzSimmons is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
While running back Desmond Reid made the trip, he is still out with a lower-body injury. The rest of roster, aside from those who have been previously ruled out, made the trip. Offensive lineman Ryan Carretta is the only game-time decision.
A big group of true freshmen have made the trip, too.
Of course, Mason Heintschel and Ja'Kyrian Turner made the trip, as the starting quarterback and running back, respectively. But safety Josh Guerrier, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, safety Cole Woodson, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers, linebacker Manny Taylor, offensive lineman Torian Chester, wide receiver Bryce Yates, wide receiver Cam Sapp and tight end Max Hunt also made the trip.
Big Opportunity on the Road
It's a big opportunity for the Panthers. While the loss to Notre Dame stung, it didn't impact their standing in the ACC rankings. Pitt doesn't control its own destiny, but a win against the Yellow Jackets would go a long way to getting back on track.
Pat Narduzzi emphasized the importance of the challenge that Georgia Tech provides.
"We move on to another great game, 7:00, ESPN, down in Atlanta against Brent Key, a great football coach who's done an outstanding job," Narduzzi said this week. "They might as well just announce him as ACC Coach of the Year. He's done an incredible job. Just give it to him early.
"A 9-1 football team, find ways to win in the fourth quarter. Even as soon as I got home, the first thing I did was stick that TV on and watch them against Boston College and watch them just fight back and crawl. They're tough just like their head coach is. He's a tough dude."
A Stellar Quarterback
Georgia Tech is led by quarterback Haynes King, who has the Yellow Jackets' offense ranked among the very best in the nation. It will be another tough test for the defense.
"Their quarterback is special," Narduzzi said. "Haynes King is really good. Transfer from Texas A&M, played three or four years down there or at least was on the team down there. But he's special. I don't listen to the news, but I don't know if he's in for the Heisman or whatever, but the guy has thrown for almost 2,300 yards, rushed for 800. That guy should be talked about for the Heisman because I think he is about as tough as anybody in the country."
