Pitt Basketball Targeting RMU Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have targeted numerous players from across the country through the transfer portal, even those in Allegheny County.
Robert Morris guard Kam Woods has received interest from a number of schools, including Pitt, according to The Portal Report.
Other schools showing interest in Woods feature American Athletic schools in Charlotte, UAB and Wichita State, A-10 schools in Duquense, George Mason, Loyola Chicago and VCU, SEC schools in Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus Kent State and San Diego State.
Woods hails from Bessemer, Ala. and played for Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Ala as a junior and senior. He previously played at Midfield High School in Midfield, Ala., winning Alabama Class 3A Player of the Year in 2017-18 as a sophomore and winning the Alabama Class 3A State title.
His best season came as a senior in the 2019-20 season, averaging 38.1 points, seventh most in the nation. He was also two time Alabama Class 6A Player of the Year at Pinson Valley.
Woods would commit to Troy and played 23 games, starting 12 contests as a freshman in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 26.6 minutes per game, 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 35.6% from the field, 26.8% from 3-point range and 70.2% from the foul line.
He would go the junior college route as a sophomore and transferred to Northwest Florida State Community College for the 2021-22 season. He played in 33 games, making 20 starts, while averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and led his team to the NJCAA National Championship, scoring 17 points in the title game.
Woods went back to Division I for his junior campaign in the 2022-23 season, landing at North Carolina A&T.
He started 30 of 31 games he played in, averaging 34.9 minutes, 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field, 33.7% from 3-point range and 71.2% from the foul line. His play earned him All-CAA Second Team honors.
Woods transferred again as a senior, landing at NC State for the 2023-24 season. He played in just 13 games, averaging 7.5 minutes and 1.2 points per game and helping NC State make a surprise run to the Final Four.
Woods then transferred for a fifth time to RMU for last season, where he had a sensational season. He started 28 of 30 games he played in, averaging 36.1 minutes, 14.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 37.0% from the field, 28.8% from 3-point range and 60.1% from the foul line.
His play earned him All-Horizon League Second Team honors and he led RMU to a 26-9 record, both the Horizon League Regular Season Title and the Horizon League Tournament Title.
Woods and RMU earned the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they faced No. 2 Alabama at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, who they lost by just nine points, 90-81.
He has one year left of eligibility, as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA, which allows JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for next season, if they exhausted theirs prior.
Woods stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.
Pitt also contacted RMU transfer guard Amarion Dickerson, but he transferred to USC.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
