Pitt Offers 4-Star Virginia Tech WR Commit
On Friday night, another prospect committed elsewhere announced an offer from the Pitt Panthers.
Back on Wednesday, four-star Syracuse tackle commit Jaiveon Cooper announced a Pitt offer, following another 2026 offer in running back Jett Thompson on Monday, a Florida product who had committed to South Florida just four days earlier.
The latest committed prospect added to the Pitt 2026 board is four-star receiver Carnell Warren.
Back on January 2, the 6-foot-4.5, 195-pound pass-catcher out of Bluffton (SC) High School gave his verbal pledge to the Virginia Tech Hokies over additional Power Four options from Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Wake Forest alongside Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, and Toledo.
After announcing his commitment to the Hokies, Warren picked up offers from Arizona and Arizona State shortly thereafter.
Now, Pitt has thrown its hat in the ring, which isn't surprising considering his physical makeup and his production at the varsity level.
Facing solid Southeastern competition, Warren churned out 59 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 games as a junior in 2024. A year earlier, the tall, rangy playmaker put together 53 receptions for 723 yards and nine touchdowns over 11 sophomore outings.
Altogether, 112 catches for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns over two seasons boiled down to a four-star rating, per 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the No. 302 overall prospect nationally, the No. 49-ranked recruit at his position from coast to coast, and the No. 7 overall recruit in the state of South Carolina across the 2026 recruiting cycle.
For the Panthers, it'll be interesting to see if Kade Bell's offense could generate interest in the fall from offensive skill position prospects like Warren. Certainly, Bell's unit has the types of playmakers returning in quarterback Eli Holstein, running back Desmond Reid, and receivers Kenny Johnson and Raphael "Poppi" Johnson, and others to potentially draw those types of late-cycle looks.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
