Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Stanford: Preview, How to Watch

Here's the time and broadcast information, as well as a brief preview, for the Pitt Panthers' game against the Stanford Cardinal.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) passes against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hit the road again and head west to face the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium this weekend.

The all-time record between Pitt and Stanford is tied at 2-2. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since Stanford joined the ACC. The last meeting was in the 2018 Sun Bowl, where Stanford won 14-13.

The other three meetings include Pitt's most recent win in the series, a 7-0 victory in 1932, a 7-6 Stanford win in the 1927 Rose Bowl and a 16-7 Pitt win in the school's first-ever meeting in 1922. That game was also the last time the Panthers played at Stanford.

Quick Preview

Pitt will look to extend its winning streak to five games with a win over Stanford. The Panthers have won four consecutive games, with those victories coming against Boston College, No. 25 Florida State, Syracuse, and NC State. Not so coincidentally, true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has started the last four games and is 4-0 as a starter.

Heintschel broke several Pitt records in last week's 53-34 win over NC State. He broke the Pitt freshman record for most passing yards in a game and the Pitt record for longest touchdown pass in Acrisure Stadium history. He was also the first Pitt quarterback to pass for over 400 yards in a game since Kenny Pickett in 2021 and was the first freshman quarterback to surpass the same yardage mark in college football this season.

North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Stanford is coming off a 42-7 loss to No. 9 Miami last week. The Cardinal is 3-5 this season with a 0-5 record on the road and a 3-0 record at home, with a 30-20 win over Boston College, a 30-29 win over San Jose State and a 20-13 win over Florida State.

How to Watch: Pitt vs. Stanford

Pitt at Stanford will kick off at 3:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. local time, and will air on the ACC Network.

Chris Cotter and Max Browne will be in the booth again, and Sherree Burruss will be the sideline reporter for the ACC Network.

Jeff Hathhorn will fill in for Bill Hillgrove's play-by-play duties on the Pitt Radio Network and 93.7 The Fan. Pat Bostick and Larry Richert will also be on the call.

The game can also be found on SiriusXM Channel 371 and on Pitt's student station, 92.1 FM WPTS Radio.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football