Pitt vs. Stanford: Preview, How to Watch
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hit the road again and head west to face the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium this weekend.
The all-time record between Pitt and Stanford is tied at 2-2. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since Stanford joined the ACC. The last meeting was in the 2018 Sun Bowl, where Stanford won 14-13.
The other three meetings include Pitt's most recent win in the series, a 7-0 victory in 1932, a 7-6 Stanford win in the 1927 Rose Bowl and a 16-7 Pitt win in the school's first-ever meeting in 1922. That game was also the last time the Panthers played at Stanford.
Quick Preview
Pitt will look to extend its winning streak to five games with a win over Stanford. The Panthers have won four consecutive games, with those victories coming against Boston College, No. 25 Florida State, Syracuse, and NC State. Not so coincidentally, true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has started the last four games and is 4-0 as a starter.
Heintschel broke several Pitt records in last week's 53-34 win over NC State. He broke the Pitt freshman record for most passing yards in a game and the Pitt record for longest touchdown pass in Acrisure Stadium history. He was also the first Pitt quarterback to pass for over 400 yards in a game since Kenny Pickett in 2021 and was the first freshman quarterback to surpass the same yardage mark in college football this season.
Stanford is coming off a 42-7 loss to No. 9 Miami last week. The Cardinal is 3-5 this season with a 0-5 record on the road and a 3-0 record at home, with a 30-20 win over Boston College, a 30-29 win over San Jose State and a 20-13 win over Florida State.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Stanford
Pitt at Stanford will kick off at 3:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m. local time, and will air on the ACC Network.
Chris Cotter and Max Browne will be in the booth again, and Sherree Burruss will be the sideline reporter for the ACC Network.
Jeff Hathhorn will fill in for Bill Hillgrove's play-by-play duties on the Pitt Radio Network and 93.7 The Fan. Pat Bostick and Larry Richert will also be on the call.
The game can also be found on SiriusXM Channel 371 and on Pitt's student station, 92.1 FM WPTS Radio.
