Pitt DE Could Make Season Debut vs. Stanford
PITTSBURGH — The ACC Availability Report for the Pitt Panthers' game against the Stanford Cardinal has been released.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
DL Blaine Spires
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jeff Persi
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
WR Kenny Johnson
LB Rasheem Biles
LB Kyle Louis
DB Cruce Brookins
Defensive end Jaeden Moore was not listed on the injury report for the first time this season, signaling that he could make his Pitt debut this weekend. Moore is a redshirt sophomore who transferred to Pitt over the offseason. He spent two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, where he played in 17 games and totaled eight tackles, one for a loss and half a sack.
Pitt's linebackers duo, Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis, are listed as questionable for the second week in a row. They were both listed as questionable in last week's initial report, but were ruled out on gameday.
The Panthers will also be without backup linebacker Nick Lapi for the second consecutive week. Braylan Lovelace, Cameron Lindsey and Abe Ibrahim were announced as the starting linebackers in last week's game against NC State. Safety Kavir Bains-Marquez is likely to play an important role at linebacker like he did in last week's game.
Kenny Johnson is listed as questionable for the first time this season. Johnson had seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Wolfpack. However, Johnson was injured on his scoring play just before halftime and never returned to the game.
Desmond Reid and Cruce Brookings have appeared on the injury report again. Reid was not listed in last week's injury report, but he appeared to suffer another injury late in the game against NC State. Brookins is also back on the report after being ruled as questionable, then a game-time decision against Florida State and Syracuse.
Defensive end Blaine Spires and left tackle Jeff Persi have both been ruled out. Persi suffered an injury on the first drive against Boston College nearly four weeks ago and has been out since. Spires has missed three games recently, but played 12 snaps in last week's game.
Spires being ruled out makes Moore's return that much more important. Zach Crothers has suffered a season-ending injury, and Jimmy Scott and Isaiah Neal have played the bulk of the snaps at defensive end. Moore has been listed as a starter on the depth chart every week this season, and he may finally make his season debut against Stanford.
