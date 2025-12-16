Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers wide receiver Zion Fowler-El will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on X.

Fowler-El, a 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

I’ve decided to officially enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Thank you pitt

AGTG🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/jN7arcCdAE — Zion Fowler - El ✞ (@CantGuardZion) December 16, 2025

Fowler-El joined Pitt as a three-star wideout from St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, N.J., in the Class of 2023. He chose Pitt over other ACC schools like Duke, Louisville and Syracuse.

Fowler-El is Pitt's first scholarship player to enter his name into the transfer portal this postseason.

Fowler-El at Pitt

Fowler-El played sparingly as a wide receiver at Pitt. He appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2023 and then three games the following year, making one start in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toledo.

However, his only stats from his first two years were one catch for -3 yards in 2023 and one catch for 12 yards against Youngstown State in 2024.

Fowler-El saw a slight bump in production in 2025, logging seven catches for 60 yards and his first-career touchdown against Boston College.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Zion Fowler-El (23) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against Boston College Eagles defensive backs Marcus Upton (20) and TJ Green (30) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt's WR Room

Fowler-El is the first departure from the Panthers' wide receiver group that is already expected to lose Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Deuce Spann to graduation.

The good news is that Pitt is expected to have 11 scholarship receivers on the roster next year, with seven expected to return and four incoming freshmen, plus four walk-ons.

This could change in the near future, though, as starting wideouts Kenny Johnson and Cataurus "Blue" Hicks are both eligible for this upcoming NFL Draft, and other players potentially joining or leaving the team via the transfer portal.

Other Pitt Transfer Portal News

Fowler-El wasn't the only Panther to enter his name into the transfer portal this postseason.

Redshirt junior backup long snapper Nico Crawford also announced his intent to enter the portal on Dec. 12.

Crawford began his college career with Illinois in 2022 and transferred to Charlotte in 2023 before joining Pitt as a walk-on in 2024. He played in all 13 games as the long snapper on field goals and extra points in his first season with the Panthers. Crawford recently played in all 12 regular season games in 2025.

Crawford's transfer means that Pitt will have only one returning long snapper for the 2026 season. Nilay Upadyayula, who primarily snaps for the punt team, is a redshirt senior and will not be eligible to play next season.

The lone long snapper remaining is walk-on true freshman Henry Searcy.

