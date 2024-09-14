Watch: Pitt Returns Blocked Punt for TD
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a big play against their bitter rivals West Virginia during a punt.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Maverick Gracio got around the West Virginia punt team blockers on the left edge and blocked the West Virrginia punt, giving sixth year linebacker Brandon George the opportunity to pick the loose ball up and return it for a walk in touchdown, sending the Pitt student section into a frenzy.
This is the first block for a touchdown for Pitt since former running back Todd Sibley blocked an Austin Peay punt and returned it for a touchdown. Austin Peay was the Panthers first game of the 2020 shortened season which they won 59-0 on September 12th.
The West Virginia punt team outplayed the Pitt punt team the last time the two of them were out on the field.
On the previous special teams play, junior punter Oliver Straw noticed no one on the Pitt punt team coming to block the punt so he made a smart decision to not punt and run for an easy 12-yard gain for a Mountaineer first down.
Because of that Pitt sent Gracio in to block Straw and the West Virginia punter kicked the ball directly into the out strecthed hands of Gracio.
Gracio didn't see the field at all during his true freshman season, but now he's making big time plays for the Panthers in his second year with the program.
George, however, has made big time plays for Pitt for a while now. Appearing in games all the way since his redshirt freshman season in 2020.
